Santa Barbara Writers Conference Scrapbook Debuts February 1st With The Santa Barbara Film Festival
The highly anticipated documentary entered in the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and a book of the same name will celebrate publication with local book signings and other events.
From its simple beginnings at the Cate School in 1972, the Santa Barbara Writers Conference quickly established itself under the landmark blue roofs of the Miramar Hotel in Montecito.
During the magical week of the conference, the classy, old fashioned, Miramar resort became a world unto itself.
On any given day you might find Ray Bradbury, Charles (Sparky) Schulz, Jonathan Winters, Robert Mitchum, Elmore Leonard, Eudora Welty, James Michener, Alex Haley, Gore Vidal, William F. Buckley, William Styron, Fannie Flagg, Clive Cussler, and many other literary lights who defined the last half of the twentieth century. Couple those stellar talents with beach front cottages, tennis courts, and railroad tracks that went through the middle of the property at all hours of the day and night, and a stationary railroad club car restaurant by the tracks, and you had the perfect setting for a gathering of creative talent dedicated to nurturing and celebrating their shared love of writing. The Miramar was the home of the Santa Barbara Writers Conference for the last quarter of the twentieth century until it closed in 2000, ending an enchanted era in the history of American literature.
The book, published by Mystic Ink Publishing was written in a three way collaboration between Y. Armando Nieto, a long time SBWC volunteer, veteran workshop leader Matthew J. Pallamary, and founder Mary Conrad, with graphics assistance from fellow veteran workshop leader Ernie Witham.
Enter Lisa Angle, the talented filmmaker and producer of Literary Gumbo who came up with the suggestion to make a documentary film of the conference, which was ultimately produced by Mystic Ink Publishing in collaboration with Santa Barbara's Ninety Degrees Media.
Add to the mix Nieto's nephew, Hollywood special effects wizard Andras Kavalecz who donated his time and considerable talents to the film and Canadian recording artist André Nobels whose musical contributions to the soundtrack captured the spirit and essence of the conference, and you have an audio and visual "scrapbook" that perfectly complements the book, which is now available from Amazon.
http://www.amazon.com/
Under Amazon's Matchbook program those who purchase the print edition can also purchase the $15.99 Kindle edition that contains many color photos, news and magazine articles, and other conference memorabilia for $2.99.
The Santa Barbara Writers Conference Scrapbook tour will begin with a kickoff celebration at Montecito's Tecolote Bookshop on Saturday afternoon February 4th at 3 pm. at 1470 East Valley Road, Montecito, CA 93108. For more information about this event, contact Tecolote at 805-969-4977 or via email at: books@tecolotebookshop.com.
The "bookend" celebration to the first leg of the tour will be at Chaucer's Bookstore on Thursday evening February 9th at 7 pm. at 3321 State Street, Santa Barbara CA 93105. For more information about this event, contact Chaucer's at 805-682-6787 or via email at info@chaucersboooks.com.
The film will also be screened along with a short discussion and book signing at the upcoming 45th Annual Santa Barbara Writers Conference which will be held from June 18th - 23rd at the Hyatt Santa Barbara.
https://www.youtube.com/
