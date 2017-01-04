 
Wybone Introduce Coffee Cup Recycling Unit

Leading litter and recycling bin manufacturer Wybone, has introduced a Cup Recycling Unit to their vast range of products.
 
 
Cup Recycling Unit
Cup Recycling Unit
 
BARNSLEY, U.K. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The new unit – inspired by the recent revelation that only 1 in 400 coffee cups are recycled in the UK – has the capacity to collect up to 430 large takeaway cups. A central tube within the bin can be used for the collection of lids and a separate tube at the front of the unit collects liquids to ensure waste segregation.

Chef and campaigner Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall has been publicly advocating for the recycling of coffee cups after it was revealed that an estimated 2.5 billion paper cups are being thrown away in the UK each year. The shocking statistics were shared on 14 March, when the TV presenter took his 'coffee cup battle bus' to the streets of London to tell the public about the challenges we face with recycling. Almost 5,000 coffee cups are thrown away each minute; that's over 7 million per day!

Hugh called on all of the major coffee companies in the UK, as well as a number of independent coffee retailers and officially started his war on coffee cup waste.

Speaking about his concerns over cup recycling, Hugh said "the truth is, they are barely recyclable at all – in the everyday, commonly understood sense of the word. They cannot be recycled through any of the normal public waste collection services - who are consistently diverting them to be incinerated or sent to landfill."

There is, however, a company using a specialist facility in Cumbria called Simply Cups that recycles a small number of cups from a few companies – including some from Costa and McDonalds. "I've been in touch with Simply Cups," says Hugh, "and the total they handle is still less than 6 million a year - less than ¼ of one per cent of the cups we throw away."

At Wybone, we're passionate about recycling and we believe that by providing organisations with adequate and innovative recycling units, we can help to improve on the poor state of cup recycling across the UK.

The Cup Recycling Unit is manufactured from durable galvanised steel and can be powder coated in any colour. The bin features a vacuum formed plastic lid that directs cups down 6 inner tubes. The tubes force the cups to stack, ensuring maximum capacity can be collected whilst also reducing the need for regular emptying.

The internal tubes are open ended so that when the lid is lifted, the waste can fall into the waiting bag and be easily emptied by staff. The container is completely watertight and a liquid collection tube allows any left over drinks to be disposed of conveniently.

To see a sample of this bin or request a quotation, telephone 01226 744010 or email hello@wybone.co.uk.

Laura Dean

Marketing Manager

Laura.dean@wybone.co.uk

Wybone

Wybone is a leading litterbin and street furniture manufacturer based in Barnsley. We're proud to say we manufacture 97% of our products at our head quarters in Hoyland.

Further product information: http://wybone.co.uk/product/cup-recycling-unit

Wybone Ltd
***@wybone.co.uk
