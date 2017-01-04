 
January 2017





Dolomite Bio launches Injection Valve and Sample Loop for scRNA-Seq

 
 
001-17a-Sample-loop_small
ROYSTON, U.K. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Dolomite Bio has launched a new Injection Valve and Sample Loop for single cell RNA sequencing workflows. This option enables straightforward, gentle introduction of evenly distributed mRNA capture beads into the company's RNA-Seq System for individual encapsulation of cells.

The Injection Valve and Sample Loop is a complete module allowing barcoded mRNA capture beads in lysis buffer to be efficiently flowed through the RNA-Seq Chip without clustering or blockages. Bead damage prior to encapsulation is negligible as harsh mechanical stirring is unnecessary, and its four-way valve and simple, compact microfluidic connections enable seamless switching between the injection of the bead suspension and pumping of a driving fluid, with minimal dead volume and bead wastage compared to traditional syringe pump methods. The integrated mirror and chip holder enable easy visualization via the RNA-Seq System's high speed microscope and camera, and the module also incorporates a Falcon®/Eppendorf® tube holder for easy collection of the droplet emulsion.

For more information, visit www.dolomite-bio.com
