The Clarion List Completes Global Reach Of Art Services Market And Releases Year End Results
The groundbreaking website makes it easy for collectors, artists and
advisors to search for art service providers across 30+ unique categories
Additionally, The Clarion List has released exclusive market data revealing its most-clicked service categories in 2016:
1. Art Consultants
2. Art Appraisers
3. Art Transport, Storage & Installation
4. Art Conservators
5. Art PR & Marketing Firms
6. Art Law Firms
7. Collection & Gallery Management Software
8. Art Insurance
9. Art Accountants
10. Art Fund Managers
The Clarion List also has revealed that more than 30% of USA art service companies have claimed and are managing their listing, up from 7% of just 2,400 listings a year ago.
"''Art Consultants' is our most-clicked category, suggesting that expert consultation is still in high demand, no matter the market highs or lows. New and aspiring collectors are rightly look for help entering and navigating the art world. Even veteran collectors need expert assistance or advice from time to time. Our audience is searching The Clarion List for these expert service providers, often for time sensitive projects and this is something Google just can't do." - Jessica Paindiris, CEO of The Clarion List
Via their directory of art companies with crowd-sourced ratings and reviews, The Clarion List offers an alternative to the notoriously opaque art market that relies heavily on word-of-mouth and insider referrals. Within the 20 newly added cities, users can search among almost 40 service categories, including collection management specialists, art lenders, security providers, framers, art tour providers, lighting firms, and forensic analysts. Users can refine search results by subcategory, location, years in business, company size and rating.
The new and expanded cities include: Beijing; Buenos Aires; Cape Town; Detroit, Michigan; Dubai; Hong Kong; Johannesburg;
"We are committed to adding transparency and access to the global art services market. Even art market veterans who have established local networks need help when doing business or referring business in new markets. By enabling the art world to better know various options when sourcing an art service provider, I believe we are helping cultivate a more efficient, informed market." said Paindiris.
Previously, The Clarion List included 54 markets in the US and Europe.
SERVICE CATEGORIES
The Clarion List also includes four marketplace categories that lists companies in response to user demand for writing and reading reviews: Art Galleries, Private Art Dealers, E-Commerce Platforms and Auction Houses.
The Clarion List can be searched for free at www.clarionlist.com.
About The Clarion List
The Clarion List is the leading online resource for discovering art service companies worldwide. The Clarion List is a searchable, sortable and free database with ratings and reviews of thousands of art companies across dozens of categories. The Clarion List makes the sourcing of art service providers quick and efficient for collectors, artists and advisors, and empowers art companies to broaden their reach to a global audience in need of their services.
www.clarionlist.com
