January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654


Partners Advantage and Peloton Global Announce Strategic Alliance

 
 
Partners Advantage
Partners Advantage
 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Partners Advantage Insurance Services, LLC, a national insurance marketing organization headquartered in Riverside, CA, announced its strategic alliance with Peloton Global Distribution Services, Inc. (Peloton) of Newport Beach, CA. With this strategic business alliance, Partners Advantage will provide Peloton members with retirement solutions experience and Peloton will enable expanded growth for Partners Advantage in the arenas of long-term care and disability insurance.

"By working together, this strategic alliance will allow our two companies to enhance and expand our national platforms available to agencies and independent financial professionals," stated Partners Advantage President James Wong."

Peloton President Andy Holden stated, "Complimentary skill sets will create robust and exciting offerings to members of both entities.  And a shared emphasis on compliance, education and training will enable the organizations to experience rapid growth in selected sales initiatives."

The evolution of a variety of factors, including more sophisticated products being introduced by carriers, continuous updates, and compliance demands within the industry led to the alliance which will bring impressive new training, technology, services and products to the financial professionals working with both companies.

Partners Advantage places significant emphasis on training programs designed to improve and expand financial professionals' products, marketing and sales resources. The seasoned staff includes a full-time suitability and compliance officer, in-house underwriter and an advanced markets specialist. The company provides personal assistance by phone 12 hours each business day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central. The alliance will help financial professionals across the United States grow and stay on top of the cutting-edge developments in their field.

About Peloton Global Distribution Services®

Peloton is a consortium of elite individual organizations that are top performers within their industry.  By aligning with Peloton, members have access to the powerful synergy of shared market intelligence, world-class marketing and lead generation capabilities, extensive products, services, technologies, systems and a superior level of support to create unmatched performance in the insurance and financial services industry.  Peloton membership allows the individual member entities and the group as a whole to combine strengths in order to reach the highest level of competitive success. Membership includes some of the premier general agencies, valued specialty companies and innovative industry suppliers on a global level. To learn more about Peloton please visit: www.pelotonglobal.com.

About Partners Advantage

In business since 1993, Partners Advantage Insurance Services, LLC, is among the top national insurance marketing organizations in the country with associates located in offices across the United States. The company's Advantage Division is a one-stop brokerage for licensed agents and agencies throughout the United States who sell annuities, life insurance and linked benefit products. The company's Platinum and Premier Divisions work to enhance insurance marketing organizations and agencies throughout the country. The corporate headquarters for Partners Advantage is located in Riverside, CA. Regional offices are located in Huntington Beach, CA; Palm Beach, FL; Sioux City, IA; Ada, MN; Florham Park, NJ; Houston, TX and Henderson, NV. For more information about Partners Advantage, visit www.PartnersAdvantage.com.

