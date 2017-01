This award demonstrates your commitment to excellence and honors you as being in the top 5% of wedding professionals on WeddingWire.

Contact

Ross Goodman

***@gfb.org Ross Goodman

End

-- Goodman Photography is Honored For Excellence With 2017 WeddingWire Couples' Choice Award®Atlanta, Georgia, January 10th 2017 – WeddingWire, the leading global online marketplace for the wedding and event industry, announced Goodman Photography as a winner of the esteemed 2017 WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards® for Wedding Photography in Georgia!The Couples' Choice Awards recognize the top five percent of wedding professionals on WeddingWire who demonstrate excellence in quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism. The prestigious awards are given to the top local wedding professionals across more than 20 service categories, from wedding venues to wedding photographers, based on their professional achievements from the previous year.The WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards winners are determined solely based on reviews from real newlyweds and their experiences working with Goodman Photography. Award-winning vendors are distinguished for the quality, quantity, consistency and timeliness of the reviews they have received from their past clients."The Couples' Choice Awards' ninth year features one of the most impressive groups of dedicated and acclaimed wedding professionals yet," said Timothy Chi, CEO, WeddingWire. "It is our honor to work with high-caliber merchants, such as Goodman Photography, who not only make a couple's big day possible, but also contribute to the more than 2.5 million U.S. reviews represented on WeddingWire. We congratulate all of this year's winners on their achievements."As a Couples' Choice Awards® winner, Goodman Photography is highlighted on WeddingWire, which is comprised of more than 200,000 wedding professionals in the U.S.Goodman Photography is thrilled to be one of the top Photographers in Georgia on WeddingWire. We would like to thank our past clients for taking the time to review our business on WeddingWire. We truly value all of our clients and appreciate the positive feedback that helped us earn a 2017 WeddingWire Couples' Choice Award.For more information about Goodman Photography, please visit our WeddingWire Storefront today at https://www.weddingwire.com/ biz/ross-goodman- photography- ... To learn more about the WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards®, please visit www.weddingwire.com/ couples-choice- awards About WeddingWire, Inc.WeddingWire, Inc. is the leading global online marketplace connecting consumers with event and creative professionals. Operating within a $200 billion industry, WeddingWire, Inc. hosts 10 million monthly unique users across its mobile and web platforms. Consumers around the world are able to read over 3 million vendor reviews and search, compare and book from a database of over 400,000 businesses globally. It provides these businesses the technology they need to serve their clients through advertising, marketing and business management tools such as websites, payment processing, invoicing and contracts. Founded in 2007, the WeddingWire portfolio of sites serves couples and businesses across 15 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia, making it the worldwide leader in weddings with brands including Bodas.net, Casamentos.com.br, Matrimonio.com and more. The company employs more than 800 and maintains global headquarters in Washington, DC and international headquarters in Barcelona, Spain.