News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Fitness Expert, Christine Parker Signs Publishing Deal With Scriptor Publishing Group To Release New
Christine Parker, fitness expert and wellness coach, has recently signed a publishing deal with book publisher, Scriptor Publishing Group, along with other fitness experts, to release the book "Strong Living."
About Christine Parker: Christine was born and raised in Pittsburgh PA where she earned a scholarship to Point Park University and graduated with a major in dance and a minor in psychology. Her spirit for movement and a dream to dance led her out West to Los Angeles, CA. Here she had the opportunity to perform on stage, on television and travel the world by cruise ship. During this time Christine became a nationally certified personal trainer, group fitness instructor and celebrity trainer. Over the next several years her passion for encouraging others and her enthusiasm for movement carved a path into the fitness industry. While in LA she learned from top professionals in the industry and coached a multitude of clients to success. She has now returned to her hometown, Pittsburgh, where she continues to assist others in bettering their lives through health and fitness. Christine is the owner of FitHouse, a boutique training studio that focuses on providing the tools to help others create a strong life through healthy living and attention to their body, mind and spirit. She is a proud mother of four beautiful daughters, a member of the IDEA Health and Fitness Association, and a Platinum member of the Todd Durkin Mastermind Institute.
The forthcoming book, "Strong Living" will feature Christine Parker, along with some of the country's leading health and fitness experts. The book will empower you to live your best life through the development of healthy lifestyle changes, and is designed to help people find a strategy that works for them. The book will highlight proven holistic approaches to physical fitness, health, mindset and nutrition.
To learn more about Christine Parker, please visit www.fithousepa.com
I am Christine Parker the owner of FitHouse, wife and mother of four beautiful daughters, and I am deeply dedicated to helping others find their strong through a healthy mind and body.
Born and raised in Pittsburgh PA dance and gymnastics were a big part of my childhood. I had a dream to dance on stage and earned a scholarship to Point Park College where I majored in dance and minored in psychology. From a young age I was drawn to the connection of the body and the mind.
Following my passion led me to people, experiences and opportunities that opened many doors and helped shape the person that I am today. I learned early on that hard work, discipline and repeated action could drive success. It was through my dance career that I found the ability to help others experience joy through movement and discover how to empower themselves by building a strong body and mind. In Los Angeles I was influenced by some of the top fitness professionals in the industry, Todd Durkin, Peter Twist, Martin Rooney and Mindy Mylrea are a few. I am member of the IDEA Health and Fitness Association, a Platinum member of the Todd Durkin Mastermind Institute, a nationally certified personal trainer through ISSA and NASM and a nationally certified group fitness instructor through AFFA.
Additional certifications and coursework include TRX, BOSU, Precision Nutrition and Prenatal and Post Natal Fitness.
"Every day is an opportunity to learn something new about ourselves and the world that surrounds us and it is through our most challenging endeavors that we build our deepest layers of strength and our clearest vision."
I am blessed by my husband, children and family who support and believe in my vision and inspire me daily to deliver my best.
About Scriptor Publishing Group: Scriptor Publishing Group, founded by Greg Justice and Kelli O'Brien Corasanti is a publishing company that publishes books from leaders in their respective field, to help share their story and grow their business.
If you'd like to learn more about Scriptor Publishing GroupÔ or to see if we're a good fit for your book project, please contact us at info@ScriptorPublishingGroup.com
Media Contact
Greg Justice
Scriptor Publishing Group
913-642-4437
***@scriptorpublishinggroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse