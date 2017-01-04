Country(s)
Shore Builders Association Members Rally to Support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
As a compliment to event to Georgette's campaign, there will also be a blood drive, generously coordinated by SBACNJ Platinum Sponsor, Ferguson Enterprises on January 18th on behalf of a family member of a Shore Builders member who was recently diagnosed with Leukemia. To register to donate blood, you may do so by clicking here: redcrossblood.org and put in 'code' Lily. McNamara continues, "Our members are some of the most generous people I know. When they hear one of their own needs help, they pull out all the stops to do everything they can to support other members in times of need. Responding and helping is one of the things our association does best."
In addition to supporting Georgette and the LLS, attendees at the meeting on January 19th will enjoy the 2017 economic forecast presented by Kevin Gillen, PhD, Senior Research Fellow from the Lindy Institute for Urban Innovation at Drexel University. Dr. Gillen's research in urban economics and real estate finance appears in numerous publications and is cited in various policy applications. As the building industry continues to change and evolve, builders and associate members will learn what to expect in the new year for housing and development.
For more information about Shore Builders Association of Central NJ, and the Economic Forecast meeting, visit their website at http://www.shorebuilders.org or contact the office at 732-364-2828. If you are interested in learning more about how you can help Georgette achieve her Person of the Year goal with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or to donate, please visit her campaign page at https://www.facebook.com/
Shore Builders Association of Central New Jersey
