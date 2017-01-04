News By Tag
Edger Spots Available For 'over The Edge' Fundraiser Event
Benefitting Nonprofit Junior Achievement of Southwest Florida
In partnership with Over the Edge USA, Junior Achievement of Southwest Florida is raising funds that will support its mission to bring work-readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy programs to students throughout Southwest Florida.
Over the Edge participants known as "edgers" raise a minimum pledge of $1,000 minimum and have the exhilarating opportunity to rappel over the edge of the Naples Grande Beach Resort (170 feet). If you would to become an "edger" and help prepare the next generation for a lifetime of success, register by visiting jaovertheedge.com/
Participation allows Junior Achievement of Southwest Florida to fund all grade-school economic education programs for local students. Through sponsorship and fundraising efforts of their participants;
The 2017 Junior Achievement sponsors are: Beasley Broadcasting & B103.9 (Ascent Sponsor), Lipman Family Farms (Ascent Sponsor), Iberia Bank (Belay Sponsor), and PBS Construction, Inc (Ropes Volunteers Sponsor). Any businesses, organizations, or individuals interested in becoming an event sponsor are encouraged to contact Stephanie Hoffman at (239) 225-2590 or info@jaswfl.org. Those interested can also visit JASWFL.org/Over-
Contact
EJ Andrews
***@getpushing.com
End
