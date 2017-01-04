News By Tag
Heroes' Day Slated At Quassy Amusement Park
Retired and active first responders, military to be honored May 13 at Connecticut property
The park will offer free all-day ride wristbands to every "hero" and one additional family member. Those requesting the free passes must show a valid agency/department or military identification.
"We are certainly pleased to be able honor those who have served our country and communities,"
With Quassy operating 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the day of the event, Heroes' Day will also feature live entertainment on the Carousel Theatre stage, Quassy's Annual Art In The Park walkway chalk art competition for school teams, and a special afternoon ceremony at the stage.
Family and friends planning on attending may purchase discounted ride passes for $13.99 on the park website. Use promo code HERO17 at www.quassy.com to purchase the pre-sale ride passes. Ride wristbands the day of the event will be $21 with no discount available at the park. There is no general admission to enter the amusement park with a parking fee of $7 charged.
School jazz bands, dance groups and others interested in performing on the stage should contact the park office at 203-758-2913. Organizations that would like to display equipment such as fire trucks or military vehicles should also call to reserve space within the park.
About Quassy
Quassy Amusement Park & Waterpark is in its 109th year and features more than two dozen rides and attractions.
New this year are children's interactive rides Skipper's Clipper pirate ships and Up, Up & Away balloons. Adults may also ride with their youngsters on the new attractions.
Quassy will also open Bella & Bessie's Sweet Shoppe and Pizzeria in the location of the former popcorn stand. The new store will feature homemade taffy, popcorn, soft drinks, cotton candy and other confectionary items.
The lakeside property is also home to Splash Away Bay waterpark with dozens of ways to get drenched, including the BulletBowl water raft ride and FreeFall extreme body slides.
Quassy also features a laser maze attraction in its huge arcade building.
Rides include the award-winning Wooden Warrior roller coaster, Reverse Time, Frantic, Music Fest, Yo-Yo super swings, Free Fall 'N' Drop Tower, Grand Carousel and more.
The park also has a restaurant, redemption arcade, games, live entertainment and special events.
Season passes are on sale now at the park office and through the Quassy website at www.quassy.com. Company picnics, school fieldtrips and other catered events are also being scheduled through the park office at (203) 758-2913.
Quassy is located at 2132 Middlebury Road, Route 64, in Middlebury, Conn., on the shores of Lake Quassapaug.
The 2017 season kicks off May 6 with the waterpark and beach opening on Memorial Day weekend.
