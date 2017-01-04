Citywide Realty Group opens a new office in North Atlanta

1755 The Exchange Suite 200 Atlanta, GA 30339

End

-- CONTACT:Raymond Riley JrCitywide Realty Group(P) 678-504-0327(F) 678-529-6798rriley@citywideatlanta.comhttp://www.citywideatlanta.com/pressreleasesCitywide Realty Group opens a new office in North AtlantaAtlanta, Georgia, January 10, 2017 - Citywide Realty Group is pleased to announce the opening of the Northside office which will be located at 1755 The Exchange SE Atlanta, GA 30339 (Cobb County). This will allow Citywide Realty Group to further our pursuit at being Atlanta #1 Real Estate and Property Management Firm.Citywide Realty Group provides Real Estate and Property Management services to clients in over 3 different countries around the world. Our belief is simple, aim to provide top customer service and impeccable dependability to our clients, we will become their partners for life. Essentially this our company model in all we do. We can assist with the purchase and sell of Residential and Commercial properties throughout the Southeastern United States. Once the property is acquired we are equipped and ready to manage every aspect to include leasing to collections and even municipal real estate tax overseeing and payment.Citywide Realty Group is a full service Real Estate firm. Our services include Property Management, Residential and Commercial Sales. Founded on the principles of efficiency, productivity and reliability. We are well versed in Foreign investment as well. Our full-service platform allows us to be your one stop shop of real estate. Our associates have over 20 years' experience in the Real Estate industry, "Real Experience meets Real Estate only at Citywide!" For information please contact Raymond Riley Jr.