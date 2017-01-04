News By Tag
Hero™ Clean Home Cleaning Products for Guys that also Supports Veterans Now Available at Wegmans
Hero™ Clean is proud to announce their home cleaning product line is now available in Wegmans Food Markets, Inc.
Hero Clean introduces world class cleaning technologies formulated specifically for men, like their patented Odor DefeaterTM, their probiotic microbe formulation that attacks bacteria and its' odors, multi-enzyme packages to remove stains and bring whites and colors to life, low streak surfactant and no-scrub technology that breaks up grease and dirt. The products are designed to be flexible and easy to use. They are not only perfect for men, but also for the moms and women who are facing the daily challenge of stains, dirt and odor unique to the guys in their lives. Wegmans shoppers are now the first grocery customers to have the opportunity to purchase this innovative, one-of-a kind, home cleaning product line.
Hero™ Clean's household items include Laundry Detergent with patented Odor DefeaterTM technology perfect for guys' gym clothes, little league uniforms and anything else that gets sweaty and dirty, Odor Eliminator that can tackle anything from stinky shoes to football gear, All-Purpose Cleaner that can be used on any messy surface, and Dish + Hand Soap that is perfectly formulated for anything that can be washed with a little soapy water. Spring 2017 will see the addition of Laundry Detergent Pods, Odor Defender/Scent Booster Pods, Dryer Sheets, Air Freshener, and Surface Wipes. All products feature a clean, subtle aroma that's not fruity or flowery. The Hero Clean™ scent profile is based on Juniper, bringing a fresh and more guy friendly option to the laundry and cleaning products aisles.
Hero Clean is not only providing new innovative products to shoppers, but also in their support of one of our nation's most important causes – the needs of veterans. Every bottle of Hero Clean that's sold supports our country's veterans through donations to Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) - an organization committed to connecting, uniting and empowering America's veterans by providing critical services, advocacy and community building opportunities around the globe.
Laundry Detergent: Available in 50 oz. and 100 oz. bottles, this laundry detergent includes a patented Odor DefeaterTM malodor technology specifically created to target laundry odor caused by male sweat and bacteria. It includes a six enzyme package to combat proteins, starch, thickeners, oil and fats as well as brighten white laundry and reducing contrast fading in colors. This detergent can be used for everyday laundry and also as a sports wash for uniforms and gym towels. It is HE and non HE compatible.
Odor Eliminating Spray: As opposed to deodorizing sprays that simply mask odor, this 17 oz. spray bottle contains odor killing probiotic microbes as well as Hero Clean's Odor Defeater technology. For use on most fabrics, gear and cars, it is effective on anything that needs a little freshening up between cleaning. This product can also be used as a very effective laundry malodor pre-treatment.
All Purpose Spray Cleaner: This 32 oz., low streak cleaner is effective for cutting dirt and grease, but flexible enough to be used on all hard surfaces, including glass. There is no need for 17 different surface cleaners, this bottle does it all.
Dish/Hand Soap: This 22 oz. pump is phosphate and bleach free as well as dermatologist approved. It is ultra-concentrated and super aggressive on grease and dried on food. This multipurpose soap is great for use in a bucket of water for car washing, mopping, bathroom cleaning, etc.
