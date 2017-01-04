Country(s)
COLIN CLYNE- new music video for 'Dunnottar Skies' is out today
Award-winning Scottish singer/songwriter Colin Clyne set to releases music video for his single "Dunnottar Skies" off his critically acclaimed album 'The Never Ending Pageant'.
"'Dunnottar Skies' was one of my favorite moments whilst making the album," said Clyne. "There's a magic to it that was felt by everyone involved from the demo to the final version that adorns the album." Comparisons have naturally been drawn with the work of Elton John, David Gray and Coldplay. The song is placed in a more mainstream sound rather than the Americana and Country leanings found on the remainder of the album. Dunnottar Skies is beautifully written and is wonderfully colored with piano, strings and the backing vocals from renowned Gaelic singer and Royal National Mod Gold Medalist Margaret Stewart. The Never Ending Pageant was produced by Grammy Award Winning Engineer, Alan Sanderson, (The Stones, Elton John, Ryan Adams, Burt Bacharach) with work being undertaken on it in San Diego, San Francisco (California)
To view the video from 2 X Best Acoustic Artist San Diego Music Awards, Colin Clyne, you can visit YouTube or www.colinclyne.com or all Colin's social media pages. In addition, the album can be purchased through Fat Hippy Records as physical copy or download through iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/
