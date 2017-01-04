News By Tag
UK export mail and parcels market worth £2.9 billion according to the latest Triangle research
As well as providing a unique reference tool for anyone looking for export post and parcel delivery partners, Triangle's 270-page Digest (http://www.triangle.eu.com/
Developed in collaboration with over 30 leading industry players, Triangle's research confirms many of the key trends. The UK has become a transit centre for international outbound mail and parcels, due not only to a healthy overseas appetite for UK branded goods, but also to the UK's highly competitive air and road freight market. Also, since international mail volumes are likely to remain largely flat, mail consolidators and postal operators have been joining the traditional express parcels carriers in an ever-crowded market, offering a wide variety of e-commerce delivery solutions, as well as supporting marketing mail and fulfilment services.
The last few years have seen the emergence of a wider choice of international services and new players. In particular, the growth in cost effective tracked services and reliable cross-border returns solutions at the economy end of the market has brought more choice for users, and greater competition for incumbent operators.
The Digest's Market Overview covers the estimated market size and recent trends, with commentary on mail segments, geographic region and service level developments. Triangle estimates that, after removing the effects of double-counting, the combined UK export mail and parcels market generated some 870 million individual items and around £2.9 billion in revenues in 2015.
The Service Provider Profiles include details of international mail and parcels services from 55 companies, plus marketing messages and adverts from selected companies. Service providers include postal operators, plus the UK's leading consolidators, express parcels carriers, fulfilment and mailing houses. The Digest also includes a full Glossary of Terminology and Research Methodology.
If you wish to place an order for the UK International Mail and Parcels Digest 2016 (http://www.triangle.eu.com/
About Triangle Management Services
Triangle Management Services Ltd, founded in 1984, delivers a unique range of business services to leading companies and senior executives managing and shaping the mail and express industry. Triangle's extensive portfolio of services includes high-level conferences, online and print media, industry specific research, strategic consultancy, and provides access to the senior players in the sector worldwide.
Triangle's latest 'UK International Mail and Parcels Services Digest' complements Triangle's series of annual digests covering UK Express Carriers (http://www.triangle.eu.com/
Contact
Saeed Mumtaz, Director of Research & Consultancy
***@triangle.eu.com
