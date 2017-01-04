News By Tag
Dell EMC, Akamai, Vodafone, Schneider Electric & TCS Walk Away with Top Honours @ CIO Choice 2017
This marquee 5th annual CIO CHOICE Recognition landmark event, focusing on companies based or operating in India, was the by far the most competitive in its history, with the highest number of nominations and entry submissions to date. More than 200 entries were received this year, from a wide array of public and private ICT vendor companies, both large as well as small and medium enterprises, and from a variety of geographic regions in India. There was a distinguished CIO Advisory panel that oversaw the selection process, with KPMG as the knowledge partner.
Winners of CIO CHOICE 2017 were determined by an independent CIO voting survey from across the country. ICT vendors were judged on product performance, customer satisfaction, and continued customer service. CIO CHOICE is a recognition and validation that CIOs can trust because it is 'By the CIO and for the CIO'. It offers the CIO community an authentic aid to finding and considering the most preferred and stable products, services and solutions. Having earned the honour to wear the CIO CHOICE Trust Seal, ICT vendors will be enjoying new media campaigns and amplified CIO exposure thereby resulting in increased sales.
"CIO Choice trust seal is a Gold Standard and validation from the CIO community as it is the Voice of Customer recognising the brand as a Trusted Partner and displays Customer Centricity,"
CIO CHOICE 2017 Honour & Recognitions were presented in 52 categories. Below are the recognised brands.
Category ICT Company Enterprise Level
1 Business Intelligence Datamatics Global Services Ltd Large Enterprise
2 Telecom Carrier (Leased Lines) Vodafone India Ltd Large Enterprise
3 Client Solutions – Laptops Dell EMC Large Enterprise
4 Travel & Expense Management Cloud Solution Concur Technologies India Pvt Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise
5 Network Security Fortinet Large Enterprise
6 System Integrator Tata Consultancy Services Large Enterprise
7 Cloud Infrastructure – Hardware Dell EMC Large Enterprise
8 Content Delivery Network Akamai Technologies Large Enterprise
9 Hybrid Cloud Services Netmagic IT Services Pvt Ltd Large Enterprise
10 Core Banking Cloud Solution Infrasoft Technologies Ltd Large Enterprise
11 Human Resources Management Cloud Solution Netcomm Labs Pvt Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise
12 Data Centre Consultants Dell EMC Large Enterprise
13 Data Centre Cooling VERTIV | Formerly Emerson Network Power Large Enterprise
14 Data Centre Infrastructure Management Schneider Electric Large Enterprise
15 Data Centre Managed Services Netmagic IT Services Pvt Ltd Large Enterprise
16 Document Management Datamatics Global Services Ltd Large Enterprise
17 Data Protection Solutions Dell EMC Large Enterprise
18 Digital Transformation Enabler Tata Communications Large Enterprise
19 Disaster Recovery As A Service Netmagic IT Services Pvt Ltd Large Enterprise
20 Infrastructure Transformation Services Schneider Electric Large Enterprise
21 Data Centre Power (UPS) VERTIV | Formerly Emerson Network Power Large Enterprise
22 Cloud Back Up Services Ace Data Devices Pvt Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise
23 Community Cloud CtrlS Datacenters Ltd. Large Enterprise
24 Engineered Solutions – Reference Architecture & Appliances Dell EMC Large Enterprise
25 Private Cloud Services Netmagic IT Services Pvt Ltd Large Enterprise
26 Mobile Application Development Indus Net Technologies Small & Medium Enterprise
27 General Purpose Disk Arrays Dell EMC Large Enterprise
28 Telecom Carrier (Mobile Access) Vodafone India Ltd Large Enterprise
29 Cloud Security Instasafe Small & Medium Enterprise
30 Graphics Workstations Dell EMC Large Enterprise
31 Converged Infrastructure Dell EMC Large Enterprise
32 ERP Proteus Technologies Pvt Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise
33 Managed Security Services Akamai Technologies Large Enterprise
34 Internet Of Things (IoT) Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise
35 Hyper Convergence Dell EMC Large Enterprise
36 Secondary Sales Data Analysis NowApps Technologies Pvt Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise
37 Mobile Application Management Infrasoft Technologies Ltd Large Enterprise
38 Mobility Consulting Orangemantra Small & Medium Enterprise
39 Server Virtualization Dell EMC Large Enterprise
40 Robotic Process Automation Datamatics Global Services Ltd Large Enterprise
41 Networking – Active Dell EMC Large Enterprise
42 Public Cloud Services Netmagic IT Services Pvt Ltd Large Enterprise
43 Managed IT Services Graftronics Small & Medium Enterprise
44 Servers Dell EMC Large Enterprise
45 CRM Enjay IT Solutions Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise
46 HR & Global Payroll Services ZingHR Small & Medium Enterprise
47 Data Recovery Solutions Stellar Data Recovery Small & Medium Enterprise
48 E Procurement MavenVistaTechnologies Pvt Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise
49 Storage – Hardware Dell EMC Large Enterprise
50 Reverse Inventory Logistics BLUBIRCH Small & Medium Enterprise
51 Thin Clients Dell EMC Large Enterprise
52 Business Technology Research And Consulting Forrester Small & Medium Enterprise
