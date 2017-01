Dell EMC, Akamai, Vodafone, Schneider Electric & TCS Walk Away with Top Honours @ CIO Choice 2017

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Technology

• Cio

• Business Industry:

• Technology Location:

• Mumbai - Maharashtra - India Subject:

• Events

Contact

Kermin Bhot

***@core-mediagroup.com Kermin Bhot

End

-- Amidst a gathering of 400+ CIOs and ICT Business Leaders 28 ICT brands were recognised with the CIO CHOICE 2017 Honor & Recognition Title in 52 categories at the exclusive Red Carpet Night. The evening also celebrated the 5Anniversary of CIO CHOICE, the only independent ICT Vendor Recognition platform—Voice of CIOs in India.This marquee 5th annual CIO CHOICE Recognition landmark event, focusing on companies based or operating in India, was the by far the most competitive in its history, with the highest number of nominations and entry submissions to date. More than 200 entries were received this year, from a wide array of public and private ICT vendor companies, both large as well as small and medium enterprises, and from a variety of geographic regions in India. There was a distinguished CIO Advisory panel that oversaw the selection process, with KPMG as the knowledge partner.Winners of CIO CHOICE 2017 were determined by an independent CIO voting survey from across the country. ICT vendors were judged on product performance, customer satisfaction, and continued customer service. CIO CHOICE is a recognition and validation that CIOs can trust because it is 'By the CIO and for the CIO'. It offers the CIO community an authentic aid to finding and considering the most preferred and stable products, services and solutions. Having earned the honour to wear the CIO CHOICE Trust Seal, ICT vendors will be enjoying new media campaigns and amplified CIO exposure thereby resulting in increased sales."CIO Choice trust seal is a Gold Standard and validation from the CIO community as it is the Voice of Customer recognising the brand as a Trusted Partner and displays Customer Centricity,"said Anoop Mathur, Founder & President, Centre Of Recognition & Excellence. "By being voted by CIOs, these companies have proved their expertise in specific technology areas, placing them among the top percentile of enterprise ICT vendors in India. When CIOs look for an ICT partner to meet their business challenges, choosing a company that has 'THE TRUST' of the CIO Choice Logo is an intelligent move. They are a set of CIO endorsed ICT brands with successful deployments at their customer ends."Read more about us at http://cio-choice.in/ or on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/ pg/CIOChoice.in/ about/ ).CIO CHOICE 2017 Honour & Recognitions were presented in 52 categories. Below are the recognised brands.1 Business Intelligence Datamatics Global Services Ltd Large Enterprise2 Telecom Carrier (Leased Lines) Vodafone India Ltd Large Enterprise3 Client Solutions – Laptops Dell EMC Large Enterprise4 Travel & Expense Management Cloud Solution Concur Technologies India Pvt Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise5 Network Security Fortinet Large Enterprise6 System Integrator Tata Consultancy Services Large Enterprise7 Cloud Infrastructure – Hardware Dell EMC Large Enterprise8 Content Delivery Network Akamai Technologies Large Enterprise9 Hybrid Cloud Services Netmagic IT Services Pvt Ltd Large Enterprise10 Core Banking Cloud Solution Infrasoft Technologies Ltd Large Enterprise11 Human Resources Management Cloud Solution Netcomm Labs Pvt Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise12 Data Centre Consultants Dell EMC Large Enterprise13 Data Centre Cooling VERTIV | Formerly Emerson Network Power Large Enterprise14 Data Centre Infrastructure Management Schneider Electric Large Enterprise15 Data Centre Managed Services Netmagic IT Services Pvt Ltd Large Enterprise16 Document Management Datamatics Global Services Ltd Large Enterprise17 Data Protection Solutions Dell EMC Large Enterprise18 Digital Transformation Enabler Tata Communications Large Enterprise19 Disaster Recovery As A Service Netmagic IT Services Pvt Ltd Large Enterprise20 Infrastructure Transformation Services Schneider Electric Large Enterprise21 Data Centre Power (UPS) VERTIV | Formerly Emerson Network Power Large Enterprise22 Cloud Back Up Services Ace Data Devices Pvt Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise23 Community Cloud CtrlS Datacenters Ltd. Large Enterprise24 Engineered Solutions – Reference Architecture & Appliances Dell EMC Large Enterprise25 Private Cloud Services Netmagic IT Services Pvt Ltd Large Enterprise26 Mobile Application Development Indus Net Technologies Small & Medium Enterprise27 General Purpose Disk Arrays Dell EMC Large Enterprise28 Telecom Carrier (Mobile Access) Vodafone India Ltd Large Enterprise29 Cloud Security Instasafe Small & Medium Enterprise30 Graphics Workstations Dell EMC Large Enterprise31 Converged Infrastructure Dell EMC Large Enterprise32 ERP Proteus Technologies Pvt Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise33 Managed Security Services Akamai Technologies Large Enterprise34 Internet Of Things (IoT) Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise35 Hyper Convergence Dell EMC Large Enterprise36 Secondary Sales Data Analysis NowApps Technologies Pvt Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise37 Mobile Application Management Infrasoft Technologies Ltd Large Enterprise38 Mobility Consulting Orangemantra Small & Medium Enterprise39 Server Virtualization Dell EMC Large Enterprise40 Robotic Process Automation Datamatics Global Services Ltd Large Enterprise41 Networking – Active Dell EMC Large Enterprise42 Public Cloud Services Netmagic IT Services Pvt Ltd Large Enterprise43 Managed IT Services Graftronics Small & Medium Enterprise44 Servers Dell EMC Large Enterprise45 CRM Enjay IT Solutions Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise46 HR & Global Payroll Services ZingHR Small & Medium Enterprise47 Data Recovery Solutions Stellar Data Recovery Small & Medium Enterprise48 E Procurement MavenVistaTechnologies Pvt Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise49 Storage – Hardware Dell EMC Large Enterprise50 Reverse Inventory Logistics BLUBIRCH Small & Medium Enterprise51 Thin Clients Dell EMC Large Enterprise52 Business Technology Research And Consulting Forrester Small & Medium Enterprise