 
News By Tag
* Technology
* Cio
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654


Dell EMC, Akamai, Vodafone, Schneider Electric & TCS Walk Away with Top Honours @ CIO Choice 2017

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Technology
Cio
Business

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
Events

MUMBAI, India - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Amidst a gathering of 400+ CIOs and ICT Business Leaders 28 ICT brands were recognised with the CIO CHOICE 2017 Honor & Recognition Title in 52 categories at the exclusive Red Carpet Night. The evening also celebrated the 5th Anniversary of CIO CHOICE, the only independent ICT Vendor Recognition platform—Voice of CIOs in India.

This marquee 5th annual CIO CHOICE Recognition landmark event, focusing on companies based or operating in India, was the by far the most competitive in its history, with the highest number of nominations and entry submissions to date. More than 200 entries were received this year, from a wide array of public and private ICT vendor companies, both large as well as small and medium enterprises, and from a variety of geographic regions in India. There was a distinguished CIO Advisory panel that oversaw the selection process, with KPMG as the knowledge partner.

Winners of CIO CHOICE 2017 were determined by an independent CIO voting survey from across the country. ICT vendors were judged on product performance, customer satisfaction, and continued customer service. CIO CHOICE is a recognition and validation that CIOs can trust because it is 'By the CIO and for the CIO'. It offers the CIO community an authentic aid to finding and considering the most preferred and stable products, services and solutions. Having earned the honour to wear the CIO CHOICE Trust Seal, ICT vendors will be enjoying new media campaigns and amplified CIO exposure thereby resulting in increased sales.

"CIO Choice trust seal is a Gold Standard and validation from the CIO community as it is the Voice of Customer recognising the brand as a Trusted Partner and displays Customer Centricity," said Anoop Mathur, Founder & President, Centre Of Recognition & Excellence. "By being voted by CIOs, these companies have proved their expertise in specific technology areas, placing them among the top percentile of enterprise ICT vendors in India.  When CIOs look for an ICT partner to meet their business challenges, choosing a company that has 'THE TRUST' of the CIO Choice Logo is an intelligent move. They are a set of CIO endorsed ICT brands with successful deployments at their customer ends."

Read more about us at http://cio-choice.in/ or on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/pg/CIOChoice.in/about/).

CIO CHOICE 2017 Honour & Recognitions were presented in 52 categories. Below are the recognised brands.

   Category   ICT Company  Enterprise Level
1  Business Intelligence  Datamatics Global Services Ltd  Large Enterprise
2  Telecom Carrier (Leased Lines)  Vodafone India Ltd  Large Enterprise
3  Client Solutions – Laptops  Dell EMC  Large Enterprise
4  Travel & Expense Management Cloud Solution  Concur Technologies India Pvt Ltd  Small & Medium Enterprise
5  Network Security  Fortinet  Large Enterprise
6  System Integrator  Tata Consultancy Services  Large Enterprise
7  Cloud Infrastructure – Hardware  Dell EMC  Large Enterprise
8  Content Delivery Network  Akamai Technologies  Large Enterprise
9  Hybrid Cloud Services  Netmagic IT Services Pvt Ltd  Large Enterprise
10  Core Banking Cloud Solution  Infrasoft Technologies Ltd  Large Enterprise
11  Human Resources Management Cloud Solution  Netcomm Labs Pvt Ltd  Small & Medium Enterprise
12  Data Centre Consultants  Dell EMC  Large Enterprise
13  Data Centre Cooling  VERTIV | Formerly Emerson Network Power  Large Enterprise
14  Data Centre Infrastructure Management  Schneider Electric  Large Enterprise
15  Data Centre Managed Services  Netmagic IT Services Pvt Ltd  Large Enterprise
16  Document Management  Datamatics Global Services Ltd  Large Enterprise
17  Data Protection Solutions  Dell EMC  Large Enterprise
18  Digital Transformation Enabler  Tata Communications  Large Enterprise
19  Disaster Recovery As A Service  Netmagic IT Services Pvt Ltd  Large Enterprise
20  Infrastructure Transformation Services  Schneider Electric  Large Enterprise
21  Data Centre Power (UPS)  VERTIV | Formerly Emerson Network Power  Large Enterprise
22  Cloud Back Up Services  Ace Data Devices Pvt Ltd  Small & Medium Enterprise
23  Community Cloud  CtrlS Datacenters Ltd.  Large Enterprise
24  Engineered Solutions – Reference Architecture & Appliances  Dell EMC  Large Enterprise
25  Private Cloud Services  Netmagic IT Services Pvt Ltd  Large Enterprise
26  Mobile Application Development  Indus Net Technologies  Small & Medium Enterprise
27  General Purpose Disk Arrays  Dell EMC  Large Enterprise
28  Telecom Carrier (Mobile Access)  Vodafone India Ltd  Large Enterprise
29  Cloud Security  Instasafe  Small & Medium Enterprise
30  Graphics Workstations  Dell EMC  Large Enterprise
31  Converged Infrastructure  Dell EMC  Large Enterprise
32  ERP  Proteus Technologies Pvt Ltd  Small & Medium Enterprise
33  Managed Security Services  Akamai Technologies  Large Enterprise
34  Internet Of Things (IoT)  Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd  Small & Medium Enterprise
35  Hyper Convergence  Dell EMC  Large Enterprise
36  Secondary Sales Data Analysis  NowApps Technologies Pvt Ltd  Small & Medium Enterprise
37  Mobile Application Management  Infrasoft Technologies Ltd  Large Enterprise
38  Mobility Consulting  Orangemantra  Small & Medium Enterprise
39  Server Virtualization  Dell EMC  Large Enterprise
40  Robotic Process Automation  Datamatics Global Services Ltd  Large Enterprise
41  Networking – Active  Dell EMC  Large Enterprise
42  Public Cloud Services  Netmagic IT Services Pvt Ltd  Large Enterprise
43  Managed IT Services  Graftronics  Small & Medium Enterprise
44  Servers  Dell EMC  Large Enterprise
45  CRM  Enjay IT Solutions Ltd  Small & Medium Enterprise
46  HR & Global Payroll Services  ZingHR  Small & Medium Enterprise
47  Data Recovery Solutions  Stellar Data Recovery  Small & Medium Enterprise
48  E Procurement  MavenVistaTechnologies Pvt Ltd  Small & Medium Enterprise
49  Storage – Hardware  Dell EMC  Large Enterprise
50  Reverse Inventory Logistics  BLUBIRCH  Small & Medium Enterprise
51  Thin Clients  Dell EMC  Large Enterprise
52  Business Technology Research And Consulting  Forrester  Small & Medium Enterprise

Contact
Kermin Bhot
***@core-mediagroup.com
End
Source:CIO Choice
Email:***@core-mediagroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Technology, Cio, Business
Industry:Technology
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share