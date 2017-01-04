News By Tag
New UV-adhesive for Bonding Elastomeric Materials
Elastomeric materials and rubbers all differ in their polymer structure, polarity, and surface properties. This makes them very difficult to bond and there are drawbacks with using traditional adhesive systems. Cyanoacrylates offer an easy bonding solution, but have decisive drawbacks; they become brittle quickly and exhibit a very low impact strength. Solvents and solvent evaporation can be hazardous in the workplace making solvent based adhesives an undesirable method to use.
Techsil's UV curing acrylates are specially formulated for bonding rubbers. They are solvent-free, simple to dispense, and are easily integrated into existing production processes. They cure within seconds under UV or visible light and are therefore the perfect choice for high volume production in manual or automated production lines. Bond lines are invisible, and the rubber adhesives demonstrate excellent bond strength on a great variety of elastomer blends.
Due to its extremely low viscosity Vitralit® VBB-2N LV is suitable for large area bonding as well as applications where the gap size is very small. When cured, it demonstrates excellent flexibility and environmental stability. Vitralit® VBB-2N LV is a solvent-free transparent adhesive and provides very good adhesion to most elastomeric materials like TPE (Thermal Plastic Elastomer) and rubber (natural rubber latex, NBR, SBR etc).
If at least one assembly material is transparent, Vitralit® VBB-2N LV cures in seconds with UV-A light to produce a strong and reliable bond. UV-blocking materials like polycarbonate can be cured due to the adhesive's ability to cure with visible light (>400nm). Both gas discharge lamps and LEDs are suitable for curing. Excellent curing results were achieved with the Hoenle 405nm Blue Point LED light available from Techsil.
For use in medical applications Techsil can provide an alternative product with similar properties that meets the requirements for USP Class VI and is compatible with sterilization by autoclaving, gamma irradiation and EtO.
For more information a technical datasheet or for a sample contact: technical@techsil.co.uk
About Techsil
Trading since 1989, UK based Techsil has grown into a global supplier of industrial RTV silicones, adhesives, sealants, encapsulants, conformal coatings, tapes, casting and mould making materials to a wide range of manufacturing industries including Aerospace, Automotive, Medical, Electronics, Packaging, LED Lighting and Rapid Prototyping. http://www.techsil.co.uk/
About Panacol
Panacol-Elosol GmbH, a member of global Hoenle group, is an international supplier of adhesives with a broad product range that includes UV curable adhesives, structural adhesives, and conductive adhesives. Hoenle is a global technology leader and manufacturer of industrial UV curing devices and systems.
Press Contact: Jane Powell, Marketing Executive, jane@techsil.co.uk +44 (0)1789 773232
Contact
Techsil Ltd
01789 773232
technical@techsil.co.uk
