Ankle GPS Monitors May Be Used to Track Those Suspected of Being Terrorists
Legal Article Explains How It Would Be Both Constitutional and Very Effective
Heiko Maas argues that "the use of ankle tags should not be only available for convicted criminals after release from prison, but for those identified as a general threat as well."
"We must do everything to have potentially dangerous individuals identified at a glance, even before a possible court verdict," he said.
The proposal will be discussed today at a meeting to plan how to prevent another massacre like the Berlin Christmas market terror attack which killed 12 and injured many more.
Under current German law, only people already arrested and freed on bail can be forced to wear ankle monitors. Under this new proposal, the law would apply to all potential terrorists hiding among the million-plus refugees who came to Germany over the last 18 months.
The Norwegian government is already investigating the possibility of putting ankle monitors on some asylum seekers in an effort to prevent terror attacks.
Such monitors are also used routinely in the U.S. by ICE.
That Berlin terrorist was able to move freely around Germany, despite being identified beforehand as a terror threat, because police did not have enough evidence for an arrest, nor enough manpower to monitor his movements.
Ankle monitors would solve this very problem of people only suspected of terrorist intentions, whom law enforcement authorities are unable to effectively monitor, which has led to successful deadly terrorist attacks in several nations, says public interest law professor John Banzhaf.
Prof. Banzhaf explained months ago in a legal article how this tactic could be used constitutionally in the U.S. He wrote the following.
Rather than barring Syrian and other refugees from entering individual U.S. states (as many of their governors have proposed), or admitting them with few if any restrictions and therefore free to roam at will, refugees who are suspected of being terrorists – or those which cannot confidently be vetted – could be required to wear an ankle GPS-based monitor which would alert authorities to their location (both in real time, and retroactively during any subsequent investigations)
Such ankle monitors, which are today already used in thousands of situations where there is likewise only suspicion, and usually of less serious crimes than potential terrorism, would substantially reduce a problem law enforcement officials now face both here and abroad – lacking sufficient manpower and other resources to keep track of the movements of all persons who are merely under suspicion of being actual or potential terrorists, but where there isn't enough evidence to act.
It usually takes three different teams, each working eight hour shifts, to keep tract of the movements of any one person under suspicion, and even then clever ones can elude surveillance teams.
This law enforcement technique is usually prohibitively expensive, and may be of only limited usefulness.
In contrast, at only a tiny fraction of the costs of such teams, a simple ankle tracking monitor with GPS would permit one agent to monitor dozens if not hundreds of suspects around the clock, with no opportunity for the suspect to slip out the back door, use a disguise to evade surveillance, or use other similar tactics.
Properly programmed computer monitors could alert a police officer on duty in a room with dozens of monitors showing suspect locations on a map if a suspect goes near certain areas (e.g., a nuclear plant, airport, stadium, etc.), if two or more persons with monitors meet together in one place, if the suspect is out and about at unusual hours, etc., so that other police officers can then investigate in real time, or by doing follow up investigations later.
So, rather than barring all Muslim refugees, or ignoring the clear risks posed by admitting all Muslim refugees about whom there isn't any conclusive evidence, some – especially young male Muslims with prior criminal convictions and/or who have recently visited Syria or other suspect areas – could be given a choice of not being admitted, or of agreeing to wear a ankle monitor as a condition of admittance.
Prof. Banzhaf also wrote:
In this regard, it should be noted that - under what has been called the plenary power doctrine - at least some of the protections guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution do not apply to non-citizens living abroad and seeking admission to the U.S. Indeed, the Supreme Court has repeatedly rejected claims that immigration statutes which discriminate on the basis of race, national origin, or political belief are unconstitutional.
Yes, being required to wear an ankle monitor is inconvenient - although it can largely be covered by wearing appropriate long pants - but it may be a small price to pay if the alternative is being barred from entering the country at all.
Even U.S. citizens accused but not convicted of any crimes may be required to wear an ankle monitor to assure that they report for trial and not try to flee - even though they pose no risk whatsoever of harming other citizens. So when there is no way to know which Muslim refugee might pose a threat of a major terrorist action, it might make sense to use the same device to help prevent possible mass casualties.
