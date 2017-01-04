News By Tag
BirthdayPak Ranked Among The Elite In Entrepreneur's Esteemed 38th Annual Franchise 500®
BirthdayPak was recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking.
"We are honored to be part of the elite group of franchises taking placement in the 38th Annual Franchise 500," says Paul Berman, CEO of BirthdayPak. "Since BirthdayPak became a franchisor in 2014, we have grown steadily nationwide and we forecast to continue this growth and surpass our internal goals as the excitement of BirthdayPak continues to spread. Our business model is unique and successful and we thank Entrepreneur magazine for this incredible tribute."
The key factors that go into Entrepreneur's evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. All franchises are given a cumulative score based on more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.
"We spend months gathering and crunching data in order to produce the Franchise 500 ranking. We're proud of the result and the way it continues to be a resource for the franchise community," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. "Like every industry, franchising is ever-evolving and must smartly react to new technologies and consumer demands. We know it takes a lot to stay competitive, and are excited to celebrate those that do it best."
Over its 38 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for entrepreneurs. BirthdayPak's position on the ranking reinforces its strength in the industry.
BirthdayPak is an award-winning marketing platform that brings local upscale businesses together with their best customers. Through a powerful convergence of personalized direct mail and cutting-edge digital marketing techniques, BirthdayPak effectively creates first time engagements for upscale businesses with an exclusive group of affluent consumers who live locally, while carefully protecting the businesses' brand and image. www.BirthdayPakFranchise.com
