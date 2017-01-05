News By Tag
SMARTe Expands Leadership Team to Augment Data Science Innovation and Accelerate presence in America
SMARTe works as a true agile data partner to provide key success metrics – 'high quality global data'. Fueled by data science, we are poised to usher in B2B - on demand economy's revolutionary 'relevant data-as-a-service'. SMARTe uses proprietary focused crawling and natural language processing technologies coupled with decades of domain expertise of data normalization to deliver highly relevant and most accurate prospect database.
As the new VP - Business Development Americas, Hemal will be responsible for all business generating, Account mining activities, including strategic direction to grow ROI while driving the company to new revenue segments, new clientele and partnership opportunities.
Hemal has spent over 16 years in executive leadership roles with a proven track record of managing ROI, profit and business growth with the enterprise DaaS platform industry. He joins SMARTe from Datamatics, where he was in the role of demand generation from scratch to a multi-million dollar practice. Hemal also played a key role in establishing the US Mid-West practice for Zycus, by building a roster of marquee Fortune 500 companies. He has also played pivotal roles with mid-tier IT companies like Hexaware, Global eProcure including a couple of entrepreneurship stints.
Hemal joins SMARTe at an exciting time as SMARTe expands its Data as a Service (DaaS) solution set for contact data management. "It's been 6 months joining SMARTe and it has been a fabulous journey already. Getting into the thick of things faster especially client meetings has been helpful to validate our value proposition and it is resonating. I believe we are at the cusp of revolution with the introduction of our next generation "Data as a Service" suite and we are certainly poised for growth in the coming years." Says Hemal.
Surabhi has joined SMARTe as a Sr. Data Scientist. She has nearly a decade of experience leading projects that applies text mining, data science and machine learning to business intelligence and solutions. Surabhi says, "Data science moments" are the ones when conventional wisdom fails and data shines. According to her, data must help to bring significant commercial advantages in organization". Currently she is involved with integration of data science and sales intelligence at SMARTe.
Prior to joining SMARTe, Surabhi worked with Rediff & Strand Life Sciences where she analyzed humongous datasets for multiple projects. She has vast expertise in products in e-commerce domain with three patents in text mining systems. She has her educational pedigree in Master of Technology in Computer Science from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.
"As Data Science plays a key role in SMARTe's vision to usher in data driven marketing and accelerate real time ROI for its global enterprise customers, I'm excited to advance the company's world-class context driven data science capability. We will look forward to fostering innovative team of data scientists that are exceptionally talented and data driven who in turn will propel our revolutionary enterprise DaaS suite of applications leveraging Hemal' s expertise in business growth." said Sanjay Gala, Founder & CEO at SMARTe
