 
News By Tag
* Art gallery kolkata
* Art Exhibition Kolkata
* painting exhibition Kolkata
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kolkata
  West Bengal
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654


Yet another Grand Art Event the People of Kolkata are about to Witness the 50 Annual Exhibition by B

Birla Academy of Art and Culture is all set to inaugurate the biggest art event of Kolkata with its 50 Annual Exhibition.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Art gallery kolkata
Art Exhibition Kolkata
painting exhibition Kolkata

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Kolkata - West Bengal - India

Subject:
Events

KOLKATA, India - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Birla Academy of Art & Culture is one of the biggest and most popular art galleries in Kolkata that has been serving as a platform for budding artists to showcase their talent since years. From time to time, the institute has been organizing different types of art events with the main focus to help new talents connect with their audiences. This year is also no exception, as the Birla Academy is all ready for its 50 Annual Exhibition to be inaugurated. And, it cordially welcomes all the people who are born with artistic and creative skills looking for a chance to unravel their hidden talents.

Event details:

·         Date: 9th January 2017

·         Time: 6.30 PM

·         Venue: 108 Southern Avenue, Kolkata-700 029

·         Chief Guest & Inaugurator: Dr. Karan Singh (M.P, Rajya Sabha)

Guest of Honor: Dr. Jayanta Sengupta, Secretary & Curator, Victoria Memorial Hall and Director, Indian Museum, Kolkata

Other Attractions

Birla Academy's The 50 Annual Exhibition is a month-long event that will commence from 9th January 2017 to 9th February 2017. Apart from giving fresh talent a platform to bring out their hidden assets, the exhibition has a number of other attractions as well. Sneak a peek at them –

• Illustrated talk on Locating Bengali Aesthetical Ethos in the Development of Indian Modern Art Practice by Prof. R. Shiva Kumar, Nanak Ganguly and Johny ML
• Classical Vocal Recital by Ustad Rashid Ali
• Special Exhibition 'The Golden Bough' conceptualized and curated by Johny ML and so on…

Artists who want to participate in this grand exhibition can look for the prospectus and dummy application form online at www.birlaart.com. The prospectus reads all the important and relevant information for the potential participants.

About Birla Academy of Art and Culture

The institute was founded in the year 1967 by well-known industrialists Shri & Smt. B.K. Birla with the sole intention of growth of culture and art. Initially, its emphasis was only on visual and performing arts. However, gradually it emerged as a center for all types of artistic, cultural as well as educational activities.

Contact Information

Birla Academy of Art and Culture

Address: 108-109, Southern Ave, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700029

Phone: 2466-6802, 2466-2843, 4008-9489

For more information, visit: http://birlaart.com/event/50th-annual-exhibition

Media Contact
Birla Academy of Art and Culture
2466-6802, 2466-2843, 4008-9489
***@birlaart.com
End
Source:
Email:***@birlaart.com
Tags:Art gallery kolkata, Art Exhibition Kolkata, painting exhibition Kolkata
Industry:Arts
Location:Kolkata - West Bengal - India
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Birla Academy of Art and Culture PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share