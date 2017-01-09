News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Yet another Grand Art Event the People of Kolkata are about to Witness the 50 Annual Exhibition by B
Birla Academy of Art and Culture is all set to inaugurate the biggest art event of Kolkata with its 50 Annual Exhibition.
Event details:
· Date: 9th January 2017
· Time: 6.30 PM
· Venue: 108 Southern Avenue, Kolkata-700 029
· Chief Guest & Inaugurator:
• Guest of Honor: Dr. Jayanta Sengupta, Secretary & Curator, Victoria Memorial Hall and Director, Indian Museum, Kolkata
Other Attractions
Birla Academy's The 50 Annual Exhibition is a month-long event that will commence from 9th January 2017 to 9th February 2017. Apart from giving fresh talent a platform to bring out their hidden assets, the exhibition has a number of other attractions as well. Sneak a peek at them –
• Illustrated talk on Locating Bengali Aesthetical Ethos in the Development of Indian Modern Art Practice by Prof. R. Shiva Kumar, Nanak Ganguly and Johny ML
• Classical Vocal Recital by Ustad Rashid Ali
• Special Exhibition 'The Golden Bough' conceptualized and curated by Johny ML and so on…
Artists who want to participate in this grand exhibition can look for the prospectus and dummy application form online at www.birlaart.com. The prospectus reads all the important and relevant information for the potential participants.
About Birla Academy of Art and Culture
The institute was founded in the year 1967 by well-known industrialists Shri & Smt. B.K. Birla with the sole intention of growth of culture and art. Initially, its emphasis was only on visual and performing arts. However, gradually it emerged as a center for all types of artistic, cultural as well as educational activities.
Contact Information
Birla Academy of Art and Culture
Address: 108-109, Southern Ave, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700029
Phone: 2466-6802, 2466-2843, 4008-9489
For more information, visit: http://birlaart.com/
Media Contact
Birla Academy of Art and Culture
2466-6802, 2466-2843, 4008-9489
***@birlaart.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse