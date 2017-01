Yet another Grand Art Event the People of Kolkata are about to Witness the 50 Annual Exhibition by B

Birla Academy of Art and Culture is all set to inaugurate the biggest art event of Kolkata with its 50 Annual Exhibition.

-- Birla Academy of Art & Culture is one of the biggest and most popular art galleries in Kolkata that has been serving as a platform for budding artists to showcase their talent since years. From time to time, the institute has been organizing different types of art events with the main focus to help new talents connect with their audiences. This year is also no exception, as the Birla Academy is all ready for its 50 Annual Exhibition to be inaugurated. And, it cordially welcomes all the people who are born with artistic and creative skills looking for a chance to unravel their hidden talents.9th January 20176.30 PM108 Southern Avenue, Kolkata-700 029Dr. Karan Singh (M.P, Rajya Sabha)Dr. Jayanta Sengupta, Secretary & Curator, Victoria Memorial Hall and Director, Indian Museum, KolkataBirla Academy's The 50 Annual Exhibition is a month-long event that will commence from 9th January 2017 to 9February 2017. Apart from giving fresh talent a platform to bring out their hidden assets, the exhibition has a number of other attractions as well. Sneak a peek at them –• Illustrated talk on Locating Bengali Aesthetical Ethos in the Development of Indian Modern Art Practice by Prof. R. Shiva Kumar, Nanak Ganguly and Johny ML• Classical Vocal Recital by Ustad Rashid Ali• Special Exhibition 'The Golden Bough' conceptualized and curated by Johny ML and so on…Artists who want to participate in this grand exhibition can look for the prospectus and dummy application form online at www.birlaart.com . The prospectus reads all the important and relevant information for the potential participants.The institute was founded in the year 1967 by well-known industrialists Shri & Smt. B.K. Birla with the sole intention of growth of culture and art. Initially, its emphasis was only on visual and performing arts. However, gradually it emerged as a center for all types of artistic, cultural as well as educational activities.Address: 108-109, Southern Ave, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700029Phone: 2466-6802, 2466-2843, 4008-9489For more information, visit: http://birlaart.com/ event/50th-annual- exhibition