'Husk' A FPP survival horror game is coming to PC on February 3rd this year!
IMGN.PRO and UndeadScout are immensely pleased to announce that their game Husk will be released worldwide on February 3, 2017.
Łukasz Noculak, UndeadScout:
"We are extremely excited that in less than a month players all over the world will be able to experience our debut game – the result of our cooperation with IMGN.PRO. In our newest trailer, we unveil some secrets about the main plot. Drawing on the elements of oneiric horror, in Husk we strive to touch upon real and often very painful problems.
I'd rather not reveal any more details right now –you'll soon be able to discover them on your own!"
About Husk
Husk is a classic FPP survival horror game inspired by titles such as Silent Hill and Alan Wake. It includes combat, riddles, and a dark, intriguing story. The studios behind the game are IMGN.PRO (who also created KHOLAT) and the debuting UndeadScout. The soundtrack was composed by Arkadiusz Reikowski, and the promotional song for the game, "Road With No Return", was written and produced by Peter Klett (http://peterklettmusic.com/
To celebrate the announcement the creators have prepared a new trailer entitled "There is no place like home":
https://www.youtube.com/
To learn more about the game visit the game's Steam page: http://store.steampowered.com/
Welcome to Shivercliff!
About IMGN.PRO
IMGN.PRO is a worldwide computer game publisher and developer based in Bielsko-Biał
About UndeadScout
UndeadScout is a young indie studio from Bielsko-Biał
