'Husk' A FPP survival horror game is coming to PC on February 3rd this year!

IMGN.PRO and UndeadScout are immensely pleased to announce that their game Husk will be released worldwide on February 3, 2017.
 
 
Husk
Husk
 
BIELSKO-BIAłA, Poland - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Husk will be available for PCs on digital distribution platforms such as Steam as well as in select retail stores.

Łukasz Noculak, UndeadScout:
"We are extremely excited that in less than a month players all over the world will be able to experience our debut game – the result of our cooperation with IMGN.PRO. In our newest trailer, we unveil some secrets about the main plot. Drawing on the elements of oneiric horror, in Husk we strive to touch upon real and often very painful problems.
I'd rather not reveal any more details right now –you'll soon be able to discover them on your own!"

About Husk
Husk is a classic FPP survival horror game inspired by titles such as Silent Hill and Alan Wake. It includes combat, riddles, and a dark, intriguing story. The studios behind the game are IMGN.PRO (who also created KHOLAT) and the debuting UndeadScout. The soundtrack was composed by Arkadiusz Reikowski, and the promotional song for the game, "Road With No Return", was written and produced by Peter Klett (http://peterklettmusic.com/), former guitarist and co-founder of the iconic American band Candlebox.

To celebrate the announcement the creators have prepared a new trailer entitled "There is no place like home":

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pSXxuneCrC4




To learn more about the game visit the game's Steam page: http://store.steampowered.com/app/553960/, official website: www.welcometoshivercliff.com and Facebook profile (https://www.facebook.com/huskgame/?fref=ts).

Welcome to Shivercliff!


About IMGN.PRO

IMGN.PRO is a worldwide computer game publisher and developer based in Bielsko-Biała. The studio is comprised of specialists with over 10 years' experience in the gaming industry. http://www.imgn.pro

About UndeadScout

UndeadScout is a young indie studio from Bielsko-Biała, Poland. It was founded in 2014 to create unique stories with distinctive atmospheres. The studio's goal is to make games that challenge players and that are remembered long after playing. http://undeadscout.com/

