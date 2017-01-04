News By Tag
Incontinence supplies and adult diapers up for grabs at 20% price off
For hospitals, healthcare institutions, caregivers, individuals, those who need incontinence supplies and adult diapers regularly may find flat 20% price off on these medical products as irresistible.
From adult protective underwear pullups to underwear disposable, bed wetting devices, feminine hygiene pads, pants briefs reusable, undergarment disposable, under pad disposables, and absorbency underwear, the full range of Incontinence Supplies and Adult Diapers has been brought up on this online medical supply store, making it easier for the buyers to choose from their wide range product line-ups.
Depending upon their requirement, buyers tend to shop for them through selective process at usual times, but when 20% price off is on float, this offer could be an opportunity for them to restock them. Such a kind of discount is usually unavailable on the market, which is why when they bob up, they become a hot one on the market.
"Shop for incontinence supplies and adult diapers as many as you can until you drop and restock them for your healthcare and caregiving purposes. Individuals may also find this offer lucrative because of it combining a great saving opportunity, especially when they are required on a regular basis," said an executive of Online Medial Supply Store.
About Online Medical Supply:
Online Medical Supply is an online store and supplier of medical and surgical equipment and supplies to clinics and hospitals, consumers, medical professionals, schools, businesses and governmental and non-profit agencies for over a decade. This store aims to provide its customers with the right solutions they want and offers the absolute best service and selection on medical equipment and supplies at the best possible price. Free shipping service is provided on orders valued over $100. Their shipping region encompasses almost all locations expect Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.
Business site: http://www.onlinemedicalsupply.com/
Phone (Toll Free): 800-278-0227
Fax: 800-964-9901
E-Mail: info@medicalsupplygroup.com
Contact
Online Medical Supply
***@medicalsupplygroup.com
