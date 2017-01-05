News By Tag
Industry News
Country(s)
Industry News
ScheduleOnce Acquires Reschedge - the world's best algorithmic scheduling engine for interviews
Acquisition allows ScheduleOnce to automate interview scheduling through all phases of the talent acquisition lifecycle
Recruiting the right people is essential to the success of any company in today's fast-paced business environment. While the search for top talent has intensified, the process of coordinating interviews remains an obstacle for everyone involved: hiring managers, recruiters, and candidates alike. Coordinators must juggle interviewer and candidate availability, line up sequenced panel and manager interviews, reserve conference rooms, and deal with last-minute changes. Hours can be spent coordinating everything. Rather than focusing on sourcing and signing top talent, companies waste time scheduling and rescheduling interviews. Candidates don't see hiring managers fast enough and top talent can be stolen away.
With its patent-protected technology, Reschedge offers an industry-first solution designed specifically to overcome the pains of interview scheduling. A sophisticated algorithm combines interview requirements, hiring manager availability, and resource constraints to offer the best possible scheduling options. From simple one-on-ones to panels and all-day, sequenced interviews, Reschedge can handle it all.
When using Reschedge, talent acquisition departments reduce time spent scheduling interviews by up to 95%. This significantly shortens time-to-hire and frees up resources for more high-value tasks. Rami Goraly, CEO of ScheduleOnce, appreciated the potential of Reschedge since day one. "We've had our eye on Reschedge since it first hit the market back in 2013," he says. "We had just started working with recruiting departments and found Reschedge to be the perfect fit to extend our offering."
Axial, a New York based company, has been using Reschedge for the past three years. "Reschedge has completely streamlined our interview scheduling process," says Alexandra Badavas, Director of Talent Acquisition at Axial. "Candidates get in front of hiring managers faster and we saveat least 15-20 minutes on each interview scheduled."
Reschedge was founded by Jonathan Kennell, an MIT graduate and former Google engineer. Having worked on scheduling algorithms at MIT and witnessing the complex requirements of Google's recruiting department, he designed Reschedge to tackle the most demanding scheduling scenarios. The software was an immediate success and was acquired by HireVue within a year of its launch. With its continued success, the acquisition by ScheduleOnce followed.
"I was very happy to hear about ScheduleOnce taking over the helm for the product," says Kennel, now VP Product Management at Yext, a longtime Reschedge customer. "Having cooperated with Rami in the past and based on ScheduleOnce's leadership position in the scheduling space, I am confident that it is the right company to take Reschedge to the next level."
ScheduleOnce acquired Reschedge from HireVue, a provider of predictive analytics, video, and digital tools to help build and coach the world's best teams. HireVue will continue to offer its comprehensive interview scheduling solution, HireVue Coordinate, to its enterprise customers, which include 40 of Fortune's Most Admired Companies, while ScheduleOnce will offer the underlying technology to small businesses as an extension of its integrated scheduling platform. ScheduleOnce will continue to provide full support to the existing Reschedge customer base and HireVue will continue to fully support all HireVue Coordinate customers.
Reschedge SaaS subscriptions are now immediately available for purchase from ScheduleOnce (http://www.scheduleonce.com/
Media Contact
Dana Raveh
Head of Product Marketing
danar@scheduleonce.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse