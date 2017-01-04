 
News By Tag
* Machine Learning
* Online Webinar
* Imarticuslive
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654

ImarticusLive Webinar on Understanding Machine Learning – For Beginners

Imarticus Learning is hosting a webinar on Machine Learning this webinar, we will discuss about What is Machine Learning
 
 
machine-learning
machine-learning
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Machine Learning
Online Webinar
Imarticuslive

Industry:
Education

Location:
Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

MUMBAI, India - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Imarticus Learning is hosting a webinar on Machine Learning on Friday, January 13th, 2017. In this webinar, we will discuss Machine Learning: What it is and why it matters. "Machine Learning" is a term trending not only within the IT industry but also in industries such as healthcare, marketing, finance, human resource and education.

Machine learning as a whole can be quite overwhelming for beginners, so we will talk about technical jargon used in the field of machine learning and core concepts required to understand ML, comparison of widely used tools/software for applying machine learning and applications of machine learning in various domains.

Most industries have already come to the conclusion that Machine Learning is essential for their growth and development. This is the reason why many industries, which work with a large amount of data, are looking ways and means to inculcate machine learning. This would majorly benefit the industries because of the fact that, data can be gleaned most efficiently, without any human intervention. Financial Services which include banks and other related business have begun to use machine learning, in order to accomplish two primary purposes, namely the identification of important insights as well as detecting frauds, if any. Government agencies have also begun to make use of this concept, in order to minimize identity theft, as well as to increase the efficiency of their daily work and saving money. Machine learning is sought after as a growing trend, especially in the healthcare industry, which is a result of the popular usage of wearable devices and sensors. Other fields which are increasingly making use of Machine Learning are Marketing and Sales, Oil and Gas. This is an even more reason for the increasing demand of Data Scientists well versed in machine learning.

Speaker : Dr. Nisha Arora, She is a Corporate Trainer specialised in Machine Learning, R Programming, Statistical Analysis

To Register Visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/476637009206930...

About Imarticus Learning:

Imarticus Learning was formed with an aim to becomes India's leading Financial Services and Analytics Professional education company. Its core focus is to empower individuals as well as large organizations in meeting their human capital and skillset requirements, through a range of industry endorsed programs delivered through classroom and online learning.

Being based out of Mumbai, it has its presence in over 10+ cities in India with around 100+ employees. It has been bestowed upon by a number of awards, including the Top Analytics Provider and Leading Institute in India.

Contact
Imarticus Learning
Joy Parekh
022-61419595
***@imarticus.com
End
Source:imarticus.org
Email:***@imarticus.com
Posted By:***@imarticus.com Email Verified
Tags:Machine Learning, Online Webinar, Imarticuslive
Industry:Education
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Imarticus Learning PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share