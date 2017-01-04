News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ImarticusLive Webinar on Understanding Machine Learning – For Beginners
Imarticus Learning is hosting a webinar on Machine Learning this webinar, we will discuss about What is Machine Learning
Machine learning as a whole can be quite overwhelming for beginners, so we will talk about technical jargon used in the field of machine learning and core concepts required to understand ML, comparison of widely used tools/software for applying machine learning and applications of machine learning in various domains.
Most industries have already come to the conclusion that Machine Learning is essential for their growth and development. This is the reason why many industries, which work with a large amount of data, are looking ways and means to inculcate machine learning. This would majorly benefit the industries because of the fact that, data can be gleaned most efficiently, without any human intervention. Financial Services which include banks and other related business have begun to use machine learning, in order to accomplish two primary purposes, namely the identification of important insights as well as detecting frauds, if any. Government agencies have also begun to make use of this concept, in order to minimize identity theft, as well as to increase the efficiency of their daily work and saving money. Machine learning is sought after as a growing trend, especially in the healthcare industry, which is a result of the popular usage of wearable devices and sensors. Other fields which are increasingly making use of Machine Learning are Marketing and Sales, Oil and Gas. This is an even more reason for the increasing demand of Data Scientists well versed in machine learning.
Speaker : Dr. Nisha Arora, She is a Corporate Trainer specialised in Machine Learning, R Programming, Statistical Analysis
To Register Visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/
About Imarticus Learning:
Imarticus Learning was formed with an aim to becomes India's leading Financial Services and Analytics Professional education company. Its core focus is to empower individuals as well as large organizations in meeting their human capital and skillset requirements, through a range of industry endorsed programs delivered through classroom and online learning.
Being based out of Mumbai, it has its presence in over 10+ cities in India with around 100+ employees. It has been bestowed upon by a number of awards, including the Top Analytics Provider and Leading Institute in India.
Contact
Imarticus Learning
Joy Parekh
022-61419595
***@imarticus.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse