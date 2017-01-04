Raptivity to exhibit at Training 2017 Conference & Expo, San Diego

Join the Raptivity team at booth #213, for a demonstration of its interactivity building solutions.

Team Raptivity will participate in the prestigious Training 2017 Conference & Expo, at San Diego, California, from January 30 – Feb 1, 2017. The team, stationed at booth #213, will showcase its flagship products – Raptivity and Raptivity Linker, along with its entire array of interactivity building solutions including the recent launch, Raptivity for Mac.Training 2017 Conference & Expo, the industry's leading train-the-trainer event, is produced by Training magazine, and Lakewood Media Group, LLC. For 40 years, the Training conference has given attendees the very best in skill-building content, covering all aspects of online and instructor-led training. Training magazine is written for training, learning and performance professionals and has been the preeminent voice in the training industry for more than 50 years. Learn more at TrainingMag.com. To know more about Training 2017, click here.Janhavi Padture, Vice President, Strategy and Innovation, Harbinger Knowledge Products, will be representing Raptivity at the conference. Janhavi shares her excitement "Training 2017 organizers understand that technology is an integral component of training today. This conference will be a platform for us to share the wide range of possibilities for making eLearning courses interactive using Raptivity's learning interactions. We are expecting a good footfall and I look forward to some meaningful discussions with the audience"To know more about Raptivity, visit www.raptivity.com. To get in touch with the team at the conference, drop in at booth #213, or write to info@raptivity.com.Raptivity® is a rapid interactivity builder that allows you to quickly and easily create learning interactions. It has a diverse variety of 190+ interactions to select from. Raptivity helps the educators and trainers to enrich their content with the well-designed interactions from various categories like games & simulations, presentation aids, visual aids, brainteasers, assessments and many more.Raptivity® is a world renowned award winning eLearning product that has been appreciated by various learning bodies. Recently, Raptivity was recognized with the 'Award of Excellence' in the Best of Elearning! 2015 awards, in the 'E-learning Development Tool' category. In addition, it was adjudged the winner in ComputED Gazette's 18th Annual Education Software Review Awards (EDDIES) 2013. It has also won the prestigious ComputED Gazette's '19th Annual Best Educational Software Awards (BESSIE's) in "eLearning creation website" category.Harbinger Knowledge Products is recognized as a global leader in interactivity solutions for knowledge-sharing applications including learning, presentation and web development. Harbinger Knowledge Products is a part of Harbinger Group, which serves customers in over 65 countries through its offices in Pune (India), Redmond (WA, USA) and through its partner network worldwide.For three consecutive years, Deloitte has named Harbinger Knowledge Products among the fastest growing technology companies in its Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific and Technology Fast 50 India programs. Red Herring named Harbinger amongst world's top 100 private technology companies. Harbinger's patented technology and sound thought leadership have resulted in groundbreaking products, including market-leading Raptivity®, innovative YawnBuster, and cutting-edge SiteJazzer and TeemingPod.