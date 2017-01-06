News By Tag
Admissions open in Russia for Session 2017 | MBBS in Russia
Hello to all of you, Rus Education announces a good news for Indian Medical students who wants to go for further in abroad. Admissions are open in Russia.
Offices of Rus Education are located in the Russian Centres for Science and Culture (Cultural Department of The Embassy of Russian Federation in India) in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Trivandrum and the ten branch offices are located in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Kota, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Srinagar, Raipur, Bhuvneshwar, Patna Vizag & Coimbatore .
RUS EDUCATION is one stop solution for all educational queries and opportunities abroad. It remains involved with the students during the entire cycle of academic pursuit starting from choosing the university to the convocation.
Rus Education has been successfully conducting educational fairs featuring many leading Universities in metro cities of India every year. It also invites officials from the universities and conducts counseling and spot admissions for students, in other non-metro cities & towns of India. Every year thousands of prospective students and their parents attend these exhibitions and seminars and get first-hand information from the University officials.
As a part of reaching out to prospective candidates, seminars are carried out in the schools. The audio-visual presentation highlights the opportunities and advantages that are available to students to achieve their career goal. Parents are advised about the economics, terms, and conditions of studying abroad.
For more information visit our website: http://www.ruseducation.in/
