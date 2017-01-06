 
News By Tag
* Mbbs In Russia
* MBBS in Abroad
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876

Admissions open in Russia for Session 2017 | MBBS in Russia

Hello to all of you, Rus Education announces a good news for Indian Medical students who wants to go for further in abroad. Admissions are open in Russia.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Mbbs In Russia
MBBS in Abroad

Industry:
Education

Location:
New Delhi - Delhi - India

Subject:
Websites

NEW DELHI, India - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Rus education LEADING official REPRESENTATIVE of various Russian Government universities is exclusively authorized by Russian Centre for Science and Culture (Cultural Department of The Embassy of Russian Federation in India) to promote Russian Education among Indian citizens. The experience of 27 years and a team of experts from India and Russia make it possible for us to help students in choosing the most suitable universities. With complete dedication, we help the students to choose the best courses and universities available which are best suited for their career and budget. At Rus Education, we give comprehensive information about study opportunities in the universities of Russia. The commitment of best service and personalized approach to the aspiring students makes us number 1 in this field.

Offices of Rus Education are located in the Russian Centres for Science and Culture (Cultural Department of The Embassy of Russian Federation in India) in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Trivandrum and  the ten branch offices are located in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Kota, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Srinagar, Raipur, Bhuvneshwar, Patna Vizag & Coimbatore .

RUS EDUCATION is one stop solution for all educational queries and opportunities abroad. It remains involved with the students during the entire cycle of academic pursuit starting from choosing the university to the convocation.

Rus Education has been successfully conducting educational fairs featuring many leading Universities in metro cities of India every year. It also invites officials from the universities and conducts counseling and spot admissions for students, in other non-metro cities & towns of India.  Every year thousands of prospective students and their parents attend these exhibitions and seminars and get first-hand information from the University officials.

As a part of reaching out to prospective candidates, seminars are carried out in the schools. The audio-visual presentation highlights the opportunities and advantages that are available to students to achieve their career goal. Parents are advised about the economics, terms, and conditions of studying abroad.

For more information visit our website: http://www.ruseducation.in/

http://www.ruseducation.in/mbbs-in-russia.html

Media Contact
Rus Education
1-800-83-333-38
011-23730694
***@ruseducation.in
End
Source:Rus Education
Email:***@ruseducation.in
Posted By:***@ruseducation.in Email Verified
Tags:Mbbs In Russia, MBBS in Abroad
Industry:Education
Location:New Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share