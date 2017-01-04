News By Tag
NAME Conducting Most Comprehensive Advertising & Communication Course in Kolkata
With advertising & communication coursestaking up the limelight, there is enormous scope for students. This field offers challenges and prospects for those looking forward to work in the creative field.
With their motto - "Every Story Has Something to Say",NAME has methodically designed these coursesto address the growing demand for professionals in the advertising and PR industry. They aim to help students get hands-on experience integrated with all the practices of marketing and sound knowledge of creative and production process.Their dynamic curriculum is designed to suit the changing needs of the industry.
The courses they offer are - Professional Diploma in Advertising, Integrated Marketing Communication & Ad Film Making of 10 months duration and additional 2 months internship and Advance Certification in Advertising & Public Relation of 6 months duration. Using a well-structured course methodology which includes workshops, project work, case studies, industry speakers, live practical training, soft skills and personality development, job and interview preparation, internship, intensive training is provided by experts from the industry. Interested individuals who fulfill the eligibility criteria can directly apply online on the institute's website.
The Co-Founder of the organization conveyed that they were essentially looking for raw talent & collaborative skills.NAME organizes various events to provide the best exposure and experience to its students. NAME has partnered major events such as I-Attitude, Tata Marathon 2016, and India Speed Week held in the city of joy. Their upcoming Weekend Workshop on Digital Film Making/Script Writing to be held on 7th January will be moderated by Tinni Bhattacharya,Program Head Film & Advertising, NAME and othercelebrated personalities from the industry.
About NAME Edu:
National Academy Of Media And Events (N.A.M.E.) is the a professional Institute offering courses, programs and workshops in the fields of Event Management, Advertising, Mass Communication, Journalism, Public Relations, and aiding individuals inexpanding their communication skills through exposure to the industry and hands-on training program, guiding them to understand the profession better.
