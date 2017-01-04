Hatchets For Hands Release New Single "Mistress Death"

The San Francisco heavy metal duo sets the stage for 2017 with their new single "Mistress Death" and plans for their upcoming EP.

Hatchets For Hands - Peter Beste

-- Hatchets For Hands has kicked off the New Year with their new single "Mistress Death," a hard-hitting track written about the growing issue of opiate abuse. The song was premiered last week via Metal Injection and marks the third of multiple new tracks being included on their upcoming EP, planned for an early 2017 release.Hatchets continue to shake up the Northern California metal scene by crafting tracks with lyrical themes that touch on personal and hot button issues not typically covered in the genre. The duo draws influence from traditional heavy metal acts while injecting their face-melting brand of musicianship that is smart, aggressive, yet rudimentary and sonically massive. Hatchets members Brian Parks (guitar/bass/vocals) and Cullen Poythress (drums/lead vocals) penned "Mistress Death" in retrospect of witnessing friends & family members fall victim to opiate abuse.Hatchets For Hands formed in 2009 in San Francisco's infamously popular Tenderloin District, and has been featured in the press by Revolver, Metal Injection and Dead Press. "Mistress Death" was self-produced by the band and mixed by Ben O'Neil of Mark Needham studios in Los Angeles."The American opioid epidemic is much worse than many want to acknowledge,"says the band. "We've experienced the death of more family and friends than we care to recall as a direct result of these dark and unforgiving substances. "Mistress Death" is a personal track inspired by our experiences around addiction and drug-related death."Bob Bradley Publicity & MarketingBob@BobBradley.info714.321.1471Formed in 2009 at a makeshift studio in the heart of San Francisco's notorious Tenderloin District, Hatchets For Hands is the studio project of musician producers Brian Parks and Cullen Poythress. Driven by a mutual obsession for authentic musicianship and heavy metal, the band takes cues from many styles within the genre—nodding elements of early American thrash, grind, and traditional death to the soaring leads and infectious melodies akin to Northern Europe's melodic death metal exports.