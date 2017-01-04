News By Tag
Hatchets For Hands Release New Single "Mistress Death"
The San Francisco heavy metal duo sets the stage for 2017 with their new single "Mistress Death" and plans for their upcoming EP.
Hatchets continue to shake up the Northern California metal scene by crafting tracks with lyrical themes that touch on personal and hot button issues not typically covered in the genre. The duo draws influence from traditional heavy metal acts while injecting their face-melting brand of musicianship that is smart, aggressive, yet rudimentary and sonically massive. Hatchets members Brian Parks (guitar/bass/
Hatchets For Hands formed in 2009 in San Francisco's infamously popular Tenderloin District, and has been featured in the press by Revolver, Metal Injection and Dead Press. "Mistress Death" was self-produced by the band and mixed by Ben O'Neil of Mark Needham studios in Los Angeles.
"The American opioid epidemic is much worse than many want to acknowledge,"
Hatchets For Hands Metal Injection Premiere (http://www.metalinjection.net/
Hatchets For Hands Website (https://www.facebook.com/
About Hatchets For Hands:
Formed in 2009 at a makeshift studio in the heart of San Francisco's notorious Tenderloin District, Hatchets For Hands is the studio project of musician producers Brian Parks and Cullen Poythress. Driven by a mutual obsession for authentic musicianship and heavy metal, the band takes cues from many styles within the genre—nodding elements of early American thrash, grind, and traditional death to the soaring leads and infectious melodies akin to Northern Europe's melodic death metal exports.
