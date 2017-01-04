 
News By Tag
* ACEX alliance, sea freight
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Petersburg
  St. Petersburg
  Russian Federation
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654

SLS Agency delivered Russian Mi-17 helicopter simulator to Indonesia

The Russian-built and designed full-flight simulator was sent to the Aviation training center in Indonesia by the member of ACEX Alliance in Saint Petersburg
 
 
Simulator-SPb
Simulator-SPb
ST. PETERSBURG, Russian Federation - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The simulator enables to practice all flight modes, including emergency and incident situations, imitates failure of equipment and helicopter systems provided by the flight manual, and represents a high-tech equipment.

"We have been working on this project since August 2015, - comments Eugene Apasov, the Head of SLS Agency. – The delivery was very expensive and official, that is why the parties have agreed the specification for a long time, changed the contract conditions and obtained permits both for export from Russia (so called export control) and for import to Indonesia. After that the Indonesian party came to Russia for acceptance and launched one more stage of agreements."

When the cargo was ready for dispatch it occurred that the building of the training center for this complex structure in Indonesia was not finished and there was no place for its storage upon arrival. That is why SLS acquired ownership of the container in which the cargo was dispatched to the final recipient.

The 40-foot container was loaded on the vessel in the port of Saint Petersburg in the end of October and it is expected for arrival in the port of Semarang (Indonesia) on December 3.

We wish all sails to the wind and kiss landing to the pilots!

Details at http://acexgroup.net/en/partners/news/1627/

Contact
ACEX Alliance press center
+78007772239
***@acex.net
End
Source:ACEX Alliance
Email:***@acex.net Email Verified
Tags:ACEX alliance, sea freight
Industry:Transportation
Location:St. Petersburg - St. Petersburg - Russian Federation
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ACEX Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share