Honey for your Honey this Valentine's Day! Love is Sweet

Sweet as can Bee! Honey from Carmel Honey Company, founded by 14-year-old Carmel student Jake Reisdorf who was 11 at the time, is the perfect heart healthy treat for your honey this Valentine's Day! This golden liquid, created and stored by some of the smallest and most industrious members of the natural kingdom, has come to stand for all that is sweet and desirable in the world.Honey in HistoryApiculture, or bee-keeping, dates back to 700 BC, but man's desire for the bee's precious nectar goes back much further than that — a 10,000-year-old rock painting in Spain depicts two human figures on a ladder collecting honey from a wild hive. In 2100 BC, honey was mentioned in the sacred writings of Egypt and India; in the Old Testament, the Promised Land is described as "the land of milk and honey". And mythological rumor has it that In Greek mythology, it is said that Cupid dipped the tips of his "love arrows" in honey to fill the lovers hearts with sweetness.Honey and HealthThe amazing benefits found in honey include antioxidant and anti-microbial properties that are unique to this all-natural sweetener. Honey has also been used for centuries as a natural, fragrant and wholly pleasing beauty treatment, due to its humectant qualities and silky feel. It is said that Cleopatra herself owed much of her legendary beauty to a daily infusion of golden honey.In honor of Valentine's Day, be sure to treat your special someone to the gold standard of what has become sweet and desirable in the world this Valentine's Day -- honey! Carmel Honey Company has four types of honey currently available — Sage Honey, Wildflower Honey, Orange Blossom Honey and Meadowfoam Honey. Carmel Honey Company provides all-natural, pure, raw, premium honey that is harvested straight from the hive.And Reisdorf, as part of his "Jake Gives Back" program, donates a portion of his honey sales proceeds to organizations that are expanding research and education efforts by addressing the production, nutritional value, health benefits, economics, and/or quality standards of honey bees and honey."I'm just an average 14-year-old who likes honey bees," Reisdorf told California Bountiful magazine. "With beekeeping, you are helping the environment and it is really fun and interesting. I'm all about the education and practicing beekeeping and doing honey. The message that I want everyone to know is: If the bees go, we go, so help save the bees."In addition to individual jars of honey, Carmel Honey Company offers three special packages perfect for your honey this Valentine's Day: Carmel Honey Company Honey Sampler, Honeycomb and Honey Stix.The Sampler is the ideal way to sample all four pure, raw, premium honey varietals. This set includes 3-oz. jars of Sage Honey, Wildflower Honey, Orange Blossom Honey and Meadowfoam Honey.They are packaged ready for gift giving in an elegant clear gift bag and red bow. There is a special gift box available only on the website for Valentine's Day.Honeycomb is the absolute purest form of honey. Circular frames are placed inside the beehive and the honey bees instinctively know to build it out first with wax, then fill it with honey. Since the honey bees make the wax and honey, the 8-oz rounds are 100% edible. Harvested individually at different times, from a variety of hives, no two rounds will taste exactly the same. These honeycombs are delicious on a cheese board or cut and placed over soft-serve ice cream. Also an excellent gift for the foodie in your life.Honey Stix offer a great boost of energy in a convenient package. In a lunchbox or purse this 12-pack is an easy way to curb sweet cravings the natural way. Filled with the Wildflower Honey varietal, each Stix contains 1 teaspoon of honey. Excellent portion control for tea and coffee and also an ideal stocking stuffer or unique gift for all ages.And remember, when you purchase a jar of honey from the Carmel Honey Company, (or place a honey bee pollination hive in your backyard), you have contributed to the research and education of the public on the importance of pollination and the benefits of the honey bee.Carmel Honey Company honey can be purchased directly from the website (which grew out of his elementary class project) at www.carmelhoneycompany.com.Valentine's Day Recipe:Baklava· 1 package store bought Phyllo Dough (from frozen section)· 4 cups Chopped Nuts (walnuts/almonds preferred, but whatever you have on hand)· 1 teaspoon Cinnamon· 1 plus 1/2 stick Butter, melted (FYI - you'll probably need more)· 2 cups Carmel Honey Company Wildflower Honey· 1/2 cup Water· 1/2 cup Sugar· 3 teaspoons Vanilla Extract