January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654

PM&E Inc. In Process of Restructuring the Current Authorized and Outstanding Shares of the Company

PM&E Inc. Board of Directors Announces They Are In Process of Restructuring the Current Authorized and Outstanding Shares of the Company.
 
 
CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- PM&E Inc. Board of Directors Announces They Are In Process of Restructuring the Current Authorized and Outstanding Shares of the Company.

Wyoming / Sousse, January 9th, 2017 – PM&E Inc. (OTC:PMEA) The Board of Directors announces that they are in process of restructuring the current authorized and outstanding shares of the company.

Joseph Bourne, CEO of PM&E commented:  "Currently the PM&E Inc. Board of Directors is working with our legal counsel, on restructuring the company's capital structure, by retiring a significant amount of shares", he added: "we believe it will be in the best interest of the company and its shareholders to make a reduction of the issued and outstanding shares by up to or around 8.5 Billion shares", he concluded: "as soon as the restructuring is completed very shortly, we will be pleased to announce the news".

Website of PM&E Inc.: www.pme-holding.com

Social Networks of PM&E Inc.:  PM&E Inc.

https://www.facebook.com/PME-Inc-432293210274534/

https://plus.google.com/u/0/110058910223174354829?hl=fr

https://twitter.com/PMEA_Inc

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUUREk7BtuTwfWVQEgBDqnA

https://www.linkedin.com/company/10877337

Safe Harbor

Except for the historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. In addition to the factors discussed in the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, among the other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: adverse changes in the business conditions and the general economy; competitive factors, such as rival companies' pricing and marketing efforts; availability of third-party material products at reasonable prices; the financial condition of the customer; risks of obsolescence due to shifts in market demand; and litigation involving product liabilities and consumer issues. PM&E Inc. cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. PM&E Inc. expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in the company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact:

Mr. Joseph Bourne

Title: President & CEO

Phone: 001 (307) 392-4771 (tel:%28307%29%20392-4771)

E-mail : contact@pme-holding.com

Web: http://www.pme-holding.com/

Joseph Bourne
PM&E Inc.
***@pme-holding.com
