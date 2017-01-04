 
Low Energy Consuming Rates in Saudi Arabia

 
 
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Energy consumption rates have increased recently in the kingdom of saudi arabia dramatically, which led to a state of instability in energy resources and degrees of heat generated by the changes that occur, consume energy many sources and use it on a daily basis in various fields such as heavy industries, factories, and also in the represented homes in various electrical appliances all this led to the presence of thermal emission of an unprecedented impact on the planet and change in temperature abnormally and it is harmful to the planet.


Government of the kingdom has taken several actions that would ease the daily consumption rate of energy and reduce the burden on energy sources that drain dramatically, putting the government in a dilemma of increasing government expenditure on various energy resources, which could be put into something more useful as it has been to rationalize consumption and facing global warming resulting from a change in temperature abnormally and unplanned result of greenhouse gas emissions from appliances that use energy and fuel daily based upon the planet in various advances industries, but with all the positives of energy but plenty of consumption have negatives that could change the features of the planet in the period to come is on the rise, which would be useful and syotr many of the standards that we have become accustomed in the planet has begun large fluctuations in temperature to rise dramatically, especially in the gulf states and a decrease in the countries were moderate in temperature throughout the different seasons of the year.

Uk measures in reducing energy rates:

1. Established awareness campaigns: uk made many campaigns that aim to educate and guide the citizens about the benefits of reducing energy consumption, which was a great success at the level of amyin almenkdaan was to reduce the ratio to fall to its lowest level since 2011.

2-saving isolating foam materials, the government provided the materials needed to isolate the foam used to insulate roofs and who loves the sun and rain for a bishop, which works on the stability of the internal temperature and this leads to power air conditioners consumption rate, surfaces isolated working to install temperatures internally than it works to reduce energy by 40% and that rate to surfaces isolated either an aqueous or isolate thermal insulation and recommend using isolating foam in riyadh, which is of great interest on the mind that an aqueous thermal isolation and at the same time high quality.

