A New Wave of Anti-Choice Legislations about to hit Missouri
The new Republican trifecta in the state, signs incoming ripple of anti-abortion laws
What these bills include?
These anti-abortion bills include religious freedoms of medical practitioners, personhood bills, religious liberty protections for emergency pregnancy institutions and various actions prohibiting fetal tissue research as well as a bill regarding fetal burial that was passed this year in Texas and Indiana.
According to a executive director of a large pro-choice advocating agency, the Republicans legislators that are particularly focused on making abortive access restrictive are embolden by Trump's win.
Missouri's anti-choice history
The U.S itself has a past of trying to restrict women's access to abortion. When the RU-486 pill i.e. first abortion pill was introduced in France in 1988, it took a decade for America to accept the medication, which happened in the year 2000.
Nevertheless, the state too has a long history of trying and successfully curbing access to abortive care. In between 2011 to 2015, much political pressure had resulted in many abortive providers shutting down; now only one authorized clinic remains for a total number of 2 million Missourian women.
Some of the bills proposed so far:
The HB 58
This bill would necessitate central health department to list facilities that are responsible for high risk pregnancy & maternal care and would ban department to facilitate these institutions for pregnancy termination or even present it as an option to patients.
The HB 112
This bill refers to the custody dispute over embryos made by in-vitro fertilization. If this measure is passed, the courts will grant custody of those who intend to gestate them. Therefore, if the bill is passed, courts can no longer issue judgment in cases that permit the embryos to be terminated or kept in an environment where growth is not possible.
If frozen embryos are given personhood protections, then it would become difficult for groups focusing on assisting reproductive and infertility technologies.
HB 147
The measure will require women to choose an option as to how the fetal remains after an abortive procedure will be disposed, including the choice of method – cremation or burial, which will be marked in their form.
HB 174 and SB 41
These two measure simultaneously in the Senate and the House would give the crises pregnancy centers the religious liberty protections. The facilities are often unregulated and have religious affiliation. If the bill is passed they can legally discourage women from seeking abortions like they already do. These institutions are also known to tout incorrect claims regarding termination of pregnancy which includes its connection to infertility, breast cancer and psychological damage.
