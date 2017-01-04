Surge in the Count of Chinese Smartphone Users Results in Market Development in the 3Q for 2016

End

-- In the recent years, the market of Chinese smartphones has achieved a very strong growth worldwide. A new report has been released to analyze the market development during the third quarter of 2016. This report is entitled as, "Development, Third Quarter 2016" and analyzes the growth of exclusive players in China to offer a clear understanding of the market especially in the second and third quarters of 2016.The emergence of Chinese companies in the world's smartphone market is very much visible and many of them have shown an outstanding growth in the last couple of years. According to the study, smartphone sales in 2Q of 2016, topped 1.08 million units and Chinese mobile phone users have also reached 1.3 billion along with 4G penetration rate hitting the market with 45.3%. Additionally, the production volume of Chinese brands surpassed the combined production volume of top brands like Apple and Samsung. The report states that 3Q saw significant growth as compared to the decline in the previous two-quarters. In 3Q 2016, Chinese smartphone brand 'Oppo' has recently become the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world, which was previously held by Xiaomi. On the other hand, Huawei still remained the top mobile phone vendor in China.In the next section, development of the Chinese mobile communications market which includes the top 3 mobile telecom operators such as China mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom are also profiled in the report.The popularity of top Chinese smartphone brands can also be credited to the fact that they have become forerunners when it comes to innovations. Also, these smartphones are not only affordable and fascinating in style but they are also coupled with smart features no less than iPhones. The smartphone market is in a growing stage with a demand for affordably priced yet stylish smartphones which is a major factor responsible for the growth of the market.Some of the Major Chinese smartphone vendor's are-· Huawei· Apple· Lenovo· OPPO· Samsung· XiaomiAccording to this latest report, Chinese smartphone market saw a huge rise in sales in the 3Q of 2016, selling a total of 123 million units, which was 15% growth over the corresponding period last year. In other words, the top three mobile phone vendors in the Chinese market were all domestic brands. As expected, major Chinese smartphone makers such as Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo & Vivo have dominated the local market with 59% market share.At the end, the report also provides a detailed portfolio of newly launched smartphones by major vendors in the 3Q 2016.(http://www.marketresearchhub.com/)(MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRH's expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.90 State StreetAlbany, NY 12207,United StatesToll Free : 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)Tel : +1-518-621-2074Email : press@marketresearchhub.comWebsite : http://www.marketresearchhub.com- https://www.linkedin.com/company/market-research-hub