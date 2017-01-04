News By Tag
Adani Group announces another grand project called Adani Samsara Floors
This property is a low-rise development which is spread across 18 acres of land area. There is a huge 9-hole Golf course which has been made beautifully and is made to international standards. There is a big gated community and a modular kitchen. The entire property has its wings spread upto 150 acres of land area. There is a lot of luxury and greenery around. There is VRV air-conditioning for the comforts of the residents. There are plenty of community amenities too like club house, sports facility, kids' play area, swimming pool, landscaped garden or park, open space, power back up, 24 hours of water supply, car parking, theatre, and 24 hours of security. The houses have been made well with plush interiors and all modern amenities.
Location and its benefits
This project is coming up in Sector – 60 in Gurgaon. Adani Samsara Floors Sector 60, Gurgaon is a great location to live at. All the basic commercial utilities are closely situated. The schools, colleges, other educational institutes, parks, hospitals, social hubs, shopping centres, multiplexes, hospitals, clinical diagnostic centres, restaurants, pubs, lounges, hotels, etc. are just around the corner. This place is well connected to the rest of the commercial destinations of Gurgaon. With extended metro connectivity and fast corridors like Dwarka Expressway and NH-08, there is a great ease of commutation to Delhi every day. People prefer to stay in Gurgaon and commute back and forth to Delhi every day. There is a lot of commercialisation happening Gurgaon which is of a great use and provides a great convenience.
Adani Samsara Floors price
The price of this property will be made available on request. The prices of this property are highly competitive and is quite reasonable as compared to the offerings made. Get more information at https://www.360realtors.com/
