Discount on Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis (NASH) Valid Upto 13 Jan 2017
This report list all the medicine in clinical trial and their design and the population recruited.
NASH is the progressive form of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease – NAFLD. While NASH can reverse itself, in many cases, the resulting liver scarring causes a patient's liver to harden and failure to work properly. It is estimated that NASH affects 2 to 5% of the US population. Other developed countries such as Europe and Japan also have similar or higher incidence of NASH disease. Due to the varying physical and metabolism traits across various geographies, development for Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis(
As per the US Association of Liver Disease, of those who develop NASH, ~15-25% will progress to end stage liver disease (ESLD) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) over 10-20 years. Today, 1/3rd of Liver transplants and HCC are caused by NASH and the total cost burden of this on US is over ~$5 billion per year. Only new treatments in NASH could lead to a cut in this major cost burden along with improving quality of life.
Since a new innovation in NASH has been enlightened, the interest in companies developing for NASH has also gone up. In Jan. 2015, Gilead Sciences (GILD) acquired Phenex Pharma's Farnesoid X Receptor (FXR) program comprising small molecule FXR agonists for the treatment of liver diseases including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other Liver Diseases. Merck-
This report list all the in clinical trial and their design and the population recruited, also tells about the pathways representing possible targets for the treatment of NASH.
