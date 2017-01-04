 
Lanner Introduces Industrial-grade Desktop Network Appliance NCI-200 with Wide Operating Temperature

The desktop network security appliance NCI-200 is an ideal security solution, especially for small and medium enterprises.
 
 
NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- As cyber attacks emerge to be more prepared and more advanced, owners of industrial facilities and energy infrastructures are demanding security solutions that are not built with standard operating systems and hardware. They need a platform designed purposely for their settings. To help enterprises and infrastructure owners build up their cyber defense, Lanner introduces NCI-200, a fanless desktop network appliance designed with Intel Atom C2508, Intel QuickAssist crypto acceleration, rich I/Os and wide operating temperature support to function as industrial UTM, Firewall, VPN and IPS (Intrusion Prevention System) applications in ICS (Industrial Control System) and SCADA.

The desktop network security appliance NCI-200 is an ideal security solution, especially for small and medium enterprises due to its compact and fanless natures. Driven by Intel Atom C2508 quad-core CPU, NCI-200 delivers efficient performance and power consumption ratio. With the integration of Intel QuickAssist technology, NCI-200 can leverage this hardware accelerator to boost data cryptography, while the main computing power of the CPU is dedicated to firewall related functions.

Built to be industrial-grade, NCI-200 can support wide operating temperature from -20ºC to 55ºC, which enables the system to work under demanding environment. In addition, NCI-200 comes with 4KV ESD protection and 1.5KV magnetic isolation protection for its Ethernet ports. The protections enable NCI-200 to operate under harsh industrial surroundings.

NCI-200 supports DDR3 1,333 MHz memory up to 8GB with ECC and 4 RJ-45 LAN ports and 2 SFP ports (optional depending on selected SKU). In fact, NCI-200 supports 2 pairs of Gen3 LAN Bypass. The RJ-45 and SFP LAN combination will help increase network throughput when NCI-200 performs VPN related functions. NCI-200 also supports 1 DB-9 serial port for connection with industrial instruments.

Based on the features and designs mentioned above, NCI-200 is indeed the high-value platform for industrial cyber security.

NCI-200

Fanless x86 Desktop Network Appliance with Wide Operating Temperature

- Intel® Atom™ processor C2308/C2508 (Codenamed "Rangeley")

- Onboard 4 x GbE RJ45, 2 x GbE SFP (SKU A)

- Support Intel QuickAssist crypto acceleration

- Wide operating temperature -20~55ºC

- Support 2 pairs of Gen.3 LAN bypass

- 1.5KV magnetic isolation protection

- 4KV ESD protection

- 1 x DB-9 for serial management, 1 x optional DB-9 serial port

- 2 x internal PCIe x1 slots for expansio

To know more about this product: http://www.lannerinc.com/products/network-appliances/x86-...


About Lanner Electronics Inc.

Lanner Electronics Inc. (TAIEX 6245) is a world-leading hardware provider in design, engineering, and manufacturing services for advanced network appliances and rugged industrial computers.

With 30-year experiences, Lanner provides reliable and cost-effective computing platforms with high quality and performance. Today, Lanner has a large and dynamic manpower of over 800 well-experienced employees worldwide with the headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan and subsidiaries in the US, Canada, and China.

Click to Share