Lanner Introduces Industrial-grade Desktop Network Appliance NCI-200 with Wide Operating Temperature
The desktop network security appliance NCI-200 is an ideal security solution, especially for small and medium enterprises.
The desktop network security appliance NCI-200 is an ideal security solution, especially for small and medium enterprises due to its compact and fanless natures. Driven by Intel Atom C2508 quad-core CPU, NCI-200 delivers efficient performance and power consumption ratio. With the integration of Intel QuickAssist technology, NCI-200 can leverage this hardware accelerator to boost data cryptography, while the main computing power of the CPU is dedicated to firewall related functions.
Built to be industrial-grade, NCI-200 can support wide operating temperature from -20ºC to 55ºC, which enables the system to work under demanding environment. In addition, NCI-200 comes with 4KV ESD protection and 1.5KV magnetic isolation protection for its Ethernet ports. The protections enable NCI-200 to operate under harsh industrial surroundings.
NCI-200 supports DDR3 1,333 MHz memory up to 8GB with ECC and 4 RJ-45 LAN ports and 2 SFP ports (optional depending on selected SKU). In fact, NCI-200 supports 2 pairs of Gen3 LAN Bypass. The RJ-45 and SFP LAN combination will help increase network throughput when NCI-200 performs VPN related functions. NCI-200 also supports 1 DB-9 serial port for connection with industrial instruments.
Based on the features and designs mentioned above, NCI-200 is indeed the high-value platform for industrial cyber security.
NCI-200
Fanless x86 Desktop Network Appliance with Wide Operating Temperature
- Intel® Atom™ processor C2308/C2508 (Codenamed "Rangeley")
- Onboard 4 x GbE RJ45, 2 x GbE SFP (SKU A)
- Support Intel QuickAssist crypto acceleration
- Wide operating temperature -20~55ºC
- Support 2 pairs of Gen.3 LAN bypass
- 1.5KV magnetic isolation protection
- 4KV ESD protection
- 1 x DB-9 for serial management, 1 x optional DB-9 serial port
- 2 x internal PCIe x1 slots for expansio
About Lanner Electronics Inc.
Lanner Electronics Inc. (TAIEX 6245) is a world-leading hardware provider in design, engineering, and manufacturing services for advanced network appliances and rugged industrial computers.
With 30-year experiences, Lanner provides reliable and cost-effective computing platforms with high quality and performance. Today, Lanner has a large and dynamic manpower of over 800 well-experienced employees worldwide with the headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan and subsidiaries in the US, Canada, and China.
