News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
How Australia Can Help International Students To Find Jobs
Jobs: A New Ray of Hope for International Students in Australia
The report, titled The Future of Work, is originally prepared by the World Employment Confederation, makes a series of policy recommendations that, if implemented, could bring major changes in the lives of aspirant job seekers in the country. Some of the prominent recommendations are:
• Providing a favourable environment to companies so that they get the maximum amount of opportunities to hire as many employees as possible.
• Encouraging companies to make flexible and less standardized working conditions that suits people from different types of individual, including women, ethnic minorities, and disables. Basically, it is about creating a work space where everyone feels comfortable and not being intimidated due to any discrimination based on race, color, or gender.
• Enabling more close connection and interaction between the worlds of education and that of business. This would create more industry ready individuals coming out of colleges and universities and at the same time, employees will understand what to expect and what not to. Even, this initiative could encourage more people to join the formal sector instead of the informal one.
• Loosening the restrictions and providing more opportunities for entrepreneurship so that innovative business idea and new age working conditions are adopted.
• More cooperation and communication between private and public employment services to help people accessing more job opportuning without much of a hassle.
It is evident that the paper clearly suggests for fostering diversity and thus the unique perspectives and experiences of international students will be valued more by Australian employers. If all the recommendations are implemented, then that will ensure international students get better job prospects in Australia and they are not going to face any discrimination as being the outsider.
Even, the paper rightly acknowledges that the present generation "has never been so educated being diverse" and for this reason, it suggests Government and companies to re-evaluate their definition of meaningful job. For example, it states in modern Australia "part-time or flexible work timing is not seen as an inferior form of job". It also highlights that individuals are now quite clear about what they want from a job and thus, instead of imposing the idea of an ideal job, companies should try to understand the perceptions of young people about the same. A company needs to be open to the feelings of youngster like http://www.expertassignmenthelp.com and that can take it quite further.
This report also puts forth the fact that the Australian labor market holds the fifth position on the World Employment Confederation's Smart Regulation Index – 2016, which is a list of countries that implement regulations on labor market for promoting job creation, inclusion and participation in the labor force, and have achieved record levels of low unemployment in youths.
Contact
ExpertAssignmentHelp
***@expertassignmenthelp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 10, 2017