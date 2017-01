Lompoc Dentist Redesigns Website to Better Showcase Services

Local dentist office has website redesigned to better showcase the services offered

Contact

Brian Carey

805-735-1412

***@briancareydds.com Brian Carey805-735-1412

End

-- Local Lompoc dentist office decided it was time to redo the website that had served them well for a few years. The staff decided it was time to add new content and revamp the website in a way that would look great to customers and also rank better in Google search results.After a day of using the new website the search results are already coming in with results for the new terms and keywords targeted. The staff and office is happy with the results and expects with more time that the results will improve even more.Some of the new content added to the site includes:1. A brand new design for the website2. A new and improved SEO approach on the backend to better target results wanted3. New pages:A. https://briancareydds.com/lompoc-dental-services/B. https://briancareydds.com/lompoc-dental-services/lompoc-teeth-whitening-services/C. https://briancareydds.com/lompoc-dental-services/dental-exam-services/D. https://briancareydds.com/ lompoc-dental- services/preventi... E. https://briancareydds.com/ lompoc-dental- services/dental- r... F. https://briancareydds.com/lompoc-dental-services/dental-emergency-services/G. https://briancareydds.com/lompoc-dental-services/cosmetic-dentistry-services/H. https://briancareydds.com/lompoc-dental-services/dental-implants/I. https://briancareydds.com/request-appointment/dental-emergency/If you are looking for a local dentist in the Lomopc, Orcutt, Buellton, Solvang areas go ahead and give https://briancareydds.com a look and see if they will work for you.