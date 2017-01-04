First of its kind Residential Apartments & Houses in Lucknow to Showcase the Royal Grandeur of City

 
LUCKNOW, India - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Innovation and creativity are the two terms to best describe the Paarth Infrabuild Private Ltd. As they are coming up with huge infrastructure set up leveraging the life styles of people in and around Lucknow, the city of historical aura. Introducing the royal panache and grandeur of the city of Lucknow with rich vintage heritage to the condominiums for the first time ever, the renowned developers are ahead of time to contemplate about the trending amenities as well as the future ones.

The intricately complex lanes of Lucknow now witness the magnificent construction of residential apartments and houses in Lucknow with spacious living rooms and stylish bedrooms with an array of ample sunlight and purest fresh breeze breaking through the residential apartments' windows. The modern kitchens with modular attachments are sure to make the kitchen experience more convenient and there by adding style to your kitchen living. The bath spaces with sheer opulence are going to mesmerize the residents with their space, fixtures and fittings. Leaving huge spaces for greenery in the vicinity, the Paarth group emphasizes on all its ventures landscaping to make the residential living more heartfelt and tranquil.

The contemporary designs allow the space optimization due to the well conceived architectural plan. The apartments are laid out not only to cater to the contemporary well travelled and educated families but also for the Non residents of India and the expatriates of the nation. The location was ensured to be the most accessible and the most aligning one to the modern day infrastructure and is close to the city centre and other crucial land marks of the historical city. Huge parking lots, abundance of greenery, landscaped lawns draped in tinges of greenery, other attributed modernized spaces such as gymnasiums, clubs are the strengths of the condominiums aimed for a family wanting to lead life in comfort and luxury.

Paarth Akra, Paarth Aadyant, Paarth NU and Paarth Republic are the 4 differently crafted ventures from each other sharing no common point except the developer and are individually diverse and elegant in all the aspects from architecture to aesthetics, landscapes to designing. The well-groomed populace of Lucknow will witness the city life for the first time in a manner not less than any metro yet at the peace of a suburban.  Swimming pools, sports exclusives, club houses, high power elevators, power back up, modernized kitchens and bath areas, spaciously built balconies and sit outs, secured gated communities and so on to add to the life style of the city dwellers. These residential apartments and houses in Lucknow are sure to enhance the living standards of Indian as well as the Lucknowites with an overall commercial value to the properties to get a wealthier resale value after years to come.

Check Paarth Infra Curent and Upcoming Projects here.

http://www.paarthinfra.com/residential-projects-flats.php

Contact Details:

Paarth Infrabuild Pvt. Ltd.

Regd Office: 3rd floor, Eldeco Corporate Tower,

Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar,

Lucknow, U.P. - 226001

Call Us: +91 9984865888, 9984798999

TFS No.: 1800 102 5914

SMS: PAARTH to 56677

Paarth Infrabuild Pvt. Ltd.
***@paarthinfra.com
