Hip-Hop Sensation "Korrosive Preparing For New Release" I Ain't Trying"
Korrosive Releases New Single "I Ain't Trying " Featuring "Ice Dogg" .
Korrosive's newest single "I Ain't tryin",, is dropping on MRE Entertainment/
Korrosive's "Im just tryin" is a mix of hip hop and trap with a club West Coast vibe .
The track has hard hitting 808 and a amazing bounce to it to get music listeners hooked. Following his recent track "Been A Pro" that has Thousands of radio spins with no signs of slowing on Pandora Radio.
This is a track to get any club popping, heads bobbin, hands in the air, synced to that 808, adding to this already hard hitting track is a a brief appearance by the legendary "Ice Dogg" who after hearing how hard Korrosive was hitting said he had to get on the track and Korrosive couldn't have agreed more.
What the two of them bring to you is pure magic, the only thing that could be better than this performance is seeing it live and in person "who knows, it could happen"
Korrosive is destined to be amongst the elite Hip-Hop artist in the world, for he Writes, Produces, Arranges and Composes his own music as well as producing for some of the best artists Hip-Hop & R&B!
To learn more about Korrosive please feel free to follow him on his social media networks below
Facebook fan page : www.facebook.com/
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/
Twitter : https:/twitter.com/
Youtube: https://youtube.com/
Email : mre.entertainment@
Website : mreentertainment.biz
