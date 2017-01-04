News By Tag
Australians Top 3 Travel Destinations in 2016
"Australians made 1.3 million short-term trips across the Tasman to New Zealand as the top travel destination for Australian residents last year", claims Rogan Carroll of Going Expert, a new provider of free holiday destination travel guides. "The Oceania region, which includes Fiji was out-travelled by South East Asia tourists, which claimed a significant 30% of overall outbound holiday destination travel."
The destination strength of South East Asia countries is bolstered by Indonesia being the favoured travel destination during the 12 month period with 40% of holiday travellers visiting (most likely Bali) over the other countries in the region. This has increased more than five times over the last 10 years. At 1.2 million trips, this was the second most frequently visited country after New Zealand.
79% of travel to the Americas - Canada, Mexico, South America - was to The United States of America, rounding out the top three travel holiday destinations in 2015-16, at just over 1million holiday trips in the 12 month period.
"In 2015-16, holidays made up 59 per cent of all journeys out of Australia by residents, and the average amount of time people spent outside Australia was 23 days," quotes Carroll of the travel guides online search tool
The Australian Traveller Stats
9.8 million Australian resident outbound travellers: Oct '15 through Sept '16
· South East Asia 30.2% : Indonesia 41.3%
· Oceania and Antarctica 19.7% : New Zealand 67.8% ; Fiji 17.8%
· Americas 13.4% : USA 79.3%
· North East Asia 11.7% : China 38.6% ; Japan 30.9%
· North West Europe 10.9% : UK 55.8%
· Southern & Eastern Europe 5 % : Italy 38.8%
· Southern & Central Asia 5% : India 62.6%
· North Africa & Middle East 2.4% : UAE 21.1%
· Southern Africa 1.6% : South Africa 58.3%
There is no question Australians like to travel, but it's becoming evident they are less and less keen to spend the time online doing the research on the destination they are travelling to and then going through the arduous task of piecing it all together and booking online.
"We have seen a considerable drop off of online travel booking platform usage and a definite return to having travel agents do the work for us," claims Mr Carroll. "Growth in online booking has slowed since 2010 as Travellers want flexibility and choice, more than a packaged tour will provide. They are time poor and frustrated with the time taken researching websites and realise that a couple of positive reviews don't mean they match the travellers needs. Travellers are confused due to changing pricing and packages, they want more out of the holiday destination, they want local knowledge.
Going.Expert, designed and built by Rogan Carroll and his team, provides an easy to use database of real-live travel agents who have actually been to the destinations which travellers are visiting on holiday.
An additional feature of the website is their holiday destination travel guides for planning your holiday destination. The guides have complete drill-down to sights, activities, shopping, restaurants in their chosen destination and maps to back it all up. Unlike most of the travel guides and review sites a traveller will find online, the Going Expert holiday destination guides don't click through to sell the traveller a package or product. It's just valuable information to help with travel planning. Oh, and it's free too.
So if you're travelling soon, have a search through the free holiday destination travel guides, then search for a travel agent who has been there. They'll save the traveller time and money and provide a heap of local knowledge that will turn a holiday from a good one to the most amazing experience.
*ABS figures (http://www.abs.gov.au/
