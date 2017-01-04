Country(s)
Groen Aeronautics Corporation Announces Advisory Partnership with Albright Stonebridge Group
WASHINGTON - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Groen Aeronautics Corporation (GAC) has announced that it has established an advisory partnership with Albright Stonebridge Group (ASG) to expand the international reach of GAC's unmanned vertical takeoff and landing gyroplane systems. The company's multi-sized autorotative flight technologies can be used for varying applications, such as light aerial observation for law enforcement and border patrol, air-taxi and tour guide vehicles, and commuter airliners.
ASG is a global strategic advisory firm headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices and affiliates based in more than two dozen countries around the world.
"This partnership will help GAC accelerate its go-to-market strategy and our understanding of the evolving regulatory environment for the commercial drone market," said David Groen, GAC Chairman and CEO. "We believe ASG's reputation and unparalleled skill in commercial diplomacy coupled with GAC's transformative VTOL technology will soon have GAC gyroplanes flying around the world."
About Groen Aeronautics Corporation
Groen Aeronautics Corporation is recognized as the world's leading authority on sustained autorotative flight with approximately 40 patents issued and several more underway. Powered by a Rolls-Royce gas turbine engine, Groen developed the world's first commercially viable modern gyroplane to utilize a jet engine – the Hawk 4 Gyroplane. The Hawk 4 was used extensively for security aerial patrol missions for the SLC Winter Olympics Games, flying 8 weeks without downtime for maintenance:
Further information about the Company, its products, and individual members of the GAC Team is available on the Company's web site at: www.GroenAeronautics.com.
Media Contact
Al Waddill
+1 801-973-0177
***@groenaeronautics.com
