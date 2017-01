Groen Aeronautics Corporation Announces Advisory Partnership with Albright Stonebridge Group

Media Contact

Al Waddill

+1 801-973-0177

***@groenaeronautics.com Al Waddill+1 801-973-0177

End

-- Groen Aeronautics Corporation (GAC) has announced that it has established an advisory partnership with Albright Stonebridge Group (ASG) to expand the international reach of GAC's unmanned vertical takeoff and landing gyroplane systems. The company's multi-sized autorotative flight technologies can be used for varying applications, such as light aerial observation for law enforcement and border patrol, air-taxi and tour guide vehicles, and commuter airliners.ASG is a global strategic advisory firm headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices and affiliates based in more than two dozen countries around the world."This partnership will help GAC accelerate its go-to-market strategy and our understanding of the evolving regulatory environment for the commercial drone market," said David Groen, GAC Chairman and CEO. "We believe ASG's reputation and unparalleled skill in commercial diplomacy coupled with GAC's transformative VTOL technology will soon have GAC gyroplanes flying around the world."Groen Aeronautics Corporation is recognized as the world's leading authority on sustained autorotative flight with approximately 40 patents issued and several more underway. Powered by a Rolls-Royce gas turbine engine, Groen developed the world's first commercially viable modern gyroplane to utilize a jet engine – the Hawk 4 Gyroplane. The Hawk 4 was used extensively for security aerial patrol missions for the SLC Winter Olympics Games, flying 8 weeks without downtime for maintenance:the only VTOL aircraft used for security for those games that remained mission-ready 24/7.DARPA, an arm of the United States Department of Defense, awarded a multi-million-dollar contract to Groen to form and lead a team to design a proof of concept high-speed, long-range, vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft designed for use in combat Search and Rescue roles. This modern rotorcraft, named by DARPA as the "Heliplane", was designed to exploit the Company's sustained autorotative flight scientific knowledge; offering the VTOL capability of a helicopter, the fast forward flight of an airplane, and the safety, simplicity, and reliability of a GAC Gyroplane. Groen successfully completed Phase I of the Heliplane contract meeting all performance requirements:VTOL, fly 1,000 nautical miles at 400 mph carrying 1,000 lbs of payload. The Heliplane could be the next generation rotor wing aircraft, meeting economy, reliability, safety and performance goals for the U.S. military not considered achievable by any other type of VTOL aircraft.Further information about the Company, its products, and individual members of the GAC Team is available on the Company's web site at: www.GroenAeronautics.com