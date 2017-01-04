 
Industry News





One Donation Website Launch: PassThePlate.org has moved and re branded to OneDonation.org

 
 
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Brian Hemel

One Donation

336-770-2682

founders@onedonation.org

http://onedonation.org/

One Donation – Website Launch

Winston Salem, North Carolina, 1/9/17 - In November of 2016 it was announced that Pass the Plate, LLC changed its name to One Donation, INC. In January of 2017 One Donation has launched a new website which can be found at the following link http://onedonation.org/.

The new website allows users to find out more about One Donation.  The website will also allow users to search our database with over 1.5 million charities, add new charities not currently listed, meet the One Donation Team, and read our Blog.

One Donation looks forward to connecting with you on the web and helping you support your beloved charity, One Donation at a time.  In 2016 users of the Pass the Plate website were directed to download the free Pass the Plate Smartphone Application, powered by One Donation, so they could easily search, donate and track their donations to charities across the United States.

For more information or questions about the new website please visit us at http://onedonation.org or contact us at founders@onedonation.org.

