Discover How To Lose Weight Faster, But Safely, No Gimmicks

-- Making small, specific goals is key to losing weight long-term-- but now can you get motivated now? Check out our favorite, no-fail jump-starts to feeling like your old self (i.e. back into your skinny jeans) ASAP!1. Prioritize real, whole foods.Make sure that everything you're eating is whole-- as in nothing processed or packaged. Since salt is a preservative, these are the foods that are highest in sodium-- something to keep in mind when planning your meals. Plan on making sure that all items you choose are fresh: that means filling up on fresh fruits and veggies, whole grains, low-fat dairy and lean protein.2. Know your limits with salt.When it comes by buying snacks, a "low sodium" product has to be 140mg or less per serving-- so if you're REALLY in a bind, you can follow that guideline for what to put in your card.3. Go for that cup of joe.Start your day with a cup of coffee. Caffeine is a natural diuretic and an excellent source of antioxidants, which protect your cells from damage. You can have up to 400mg-- about a Venti Starbucks coffee-- daily, according to the 2015 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.Not much of a coffee drinker? Tea is also a natural diuretic, and types of herbal tea such as dandelion or fennel root can also lend a hand. : When a recent study compared the metabolic effect of green tea (in extract) with that of a placebo, researchers found that the green-tea drinkers burned about 70 additional calories in a 24-hour period.4. ... and skip sugar-y beverages.Plain and simple: We just don't feel full by liquid calories in quite the same way as we do real food. Drinking a juice or caramel-y coffee drink, for instance, won't make you feel full the way eating a bowl of veggie-and-protein packed stir-fry will. If you consume one of each of those beverages during the day, you'll have taken in at least 800 extra calories by nighttime-- and you'll still be hungry.5. Buy a set of 5-pound weights.Here's why: Strength training builds lean muscle tissue, which burns more calories-- at work or at rest-- 24 hours a day, seven days a week. How do you start strength training? Use your free weights to perform simple biceps curls or triceps pulls right in your home or office.6. Eat spicy foods-- seriously!It can actually help you cut back on calories. What's more, eating hot peppers may help slow you down as you eat, since you're less likely to wolf down that spicy plate of spaghetti (and stay more mindful of when you're full).7. Go to bed.As funny as it sounds, sleep deprivation may make you fat-- and not just because you're susceptible to cases of the late-night munchies (although there's that too). There's tons of research that demonstrates getting less than the desired amount-- about 7 hours-- of sleep per night can slow down your metabolism.8. Write it down.Loads of research demonstrates people who log everything they eat-- especially those who log while they're eating-- are more likely to lose weight and keep it off for the long-haul. It'll help you stay accountable for what you've eaten.9. Take a hike (or a walk!).Evening activity may be particularly beneficial because many people's metabolism slows down toward the end of the day. Plus, it'll help you relax post meal so you won't be tempted by stress-induced grazing that can rack up calories, quickly.10. Resist the urge to skip a meal.If a hectic day makes a sit-down meal impossible, stash an energy bar or a piece of fruit in your car or tote; stash snacks in your office desk-drawer and make a point of getting up to grab a nosh-- anything that will keep you from going hungry! Going long periods of time without food does double-duty harm on our healthy-eating efforts by both slowing down your metabolism, and priming you for another binge later in the day. Make it your mission to eat three meals and two snacks every day, and don't wait longer than 3 to 4 hours without eating.11. Eat your h20.Be consumed in the form of high-water content foods. Reach for cucumbers, tomatoes, watermelon, asparagus, grapes, celery, artichokes, pineapple and cranberries--all of which contain diuretic properties that will also help you stay full due to their higher fiber, high water content.12. Munch on mineral-rich foods.Potassium, magnesium and calcium can help to serve as a counter-balance for sodium. Foods that are rich in potassium include leafy greens, most "orange" foods (oranges, sweet potatoes, carrots, melon) bananas, tomatoes, and cruciferous veggies-- especially cauliflower. Low-fat dairy, plus nuts and seeds can also help give you a bloat-busting boost, ad have been linked to a whole host of additional health benefits, such as lowering blood pressure, controlling blood sugar, and reducing risk of chronic disease overall.13. Ignore the gimmicks.Desperation can tempt us to try anything-- from "clean eating" to cutting out food groups entirely. Keep in mind: Just because an avocado-walnut-"crunchy"-kale-salad dripping in coconut oil is deemed "clean" by a so-called "expert" on your Instagram feed does not make it an unlimited food. Avoid fads, eat real food, watch some Netflix and use this winter as a time to relax and unwind (perhaps with a glass of wine in-hand).