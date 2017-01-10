News By Tag
DealerTeamwork Appoints New National Sales Manager
Nationally recognized, Briggs, brings proven sales success to fast growing automotive digital marketing software company.
Briggs has received three national awards for innovative digital sales, marketing, and management strategy; one of which was a spot in the Automotive News 40 Under 40 Retail Class of 2015 of top producers. At DealerTeamwork, Briggs will be responsible for expanding the company's national account channel while improving client communications, support, and transparency.
"Jennifer makes a fantastic addition to DealerTeamwork as we continue to build our culture, sales team and account support team," said Sean Stapleton, DealerTeamwork's CEO and Co-founder. "She is an innovative professional who has a strong track record of success implementing automotive sales and marketing processes and strategies."
"DealerTeamwork is destined for greatness and their MPOP represents an incredible opportunity to help change the way digital marketing is managed," explained Briggs. "I'm excited to be a part of this dynamic company. Education and transparency have always been very important to me and DealerTeamwork delivers both all wrapped up in this amazing disruptive technology."
"DealerTeamwork is quickly building market share and it's extremely important our team is represented by the highest quality professionals in the industry," said James Klaus, DealerTeamwork's Director of Sales. "As we grow our brand and dealership client base, Jennifer is a key addition to our team. She embodies our culture based on her experiences, successful accomplishments, and genuine passion for great client relationships."
About DealerTeamwork LLC: DealerTeamwork is a SaaS company creating first-class solutions for the retail automotive industry. Launch Control is the industry's first MPOP, a patent-pending, merchandising and personalization optimization platform. The platform creates a significant competitive advantage for dealers by distributing their transactional data to more in-market shoppers effectively and efficiently. For more information, please visit http://DealerTeamwork.com or contact us at sales@dealerteamwork.com.
