Growth & Success Con Announces Speakers To Share Insights At The Inaugural Small Business Conference

-- Growth & Success Con (http://growthsuccess2017.eventnut.com/home) (www.growthsuccesscon.com), the premier all–day small business conference featuring seven hours of content designed to advance and develop entrepreneurs, has announced its full panel of seasoned business advisers and success coaches slated to share tips and tricks on topics including growth, marketing, management, leadership and business building for success. The event, which will host 100 small businesses, is scheduled for March 21, 2017 in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. Registration is currently open to attend the event.The expert speaker lineup now includes:With over 20 years of enterprise business experience working for large corporations, Jones founded Websignia, a digital innovation agency, in 2003. For the past 13 years, Jones has crafted successful strategic partnerships to maximize revenue potential for clients in public, non-profit, and private sectors. Websignia is based in Newark, NJL'lerena brings over a decade of experience working in the media industry with small business and solo entrepreneurs to help them grow their business online. No amateur to the industry, she also brings her expertise to the New Jersey City Institute of Technology as an adjunct professor. Social Vibes is located in Jersey City, NJ.Leading Vistaprint's digital services division, Matista spends much of her time communicating with small business owners about what will help them reach their audiences more successfully. With over 10 years of experience, Matista shares insights about online identity, social media, and branding in well-known publications and works with companies large and small in various industries. Sarah is based in Washington, DC.With 25 years of experience as a sales leader, author, and keynote speaker, Walton specializes in helping clients "un-blur" the lines of differentiation among their fiercest competitors. His books have attained bestseller status on Amazon, with one winning the prestigious Quilly Award. Walton is a national authority on client acquisition and has been a guest on CNN as well as a guest facilitator at The Wharton School of Executive Education. Bill Walton Sales Training is based in Lawrenceville, NJ.Ayana is an inspirational speaker and self-help blogger, Iman's teaches others how to live in the "light" and cultivate an attitude of gratitude. Iman is a certified life coach and author of. As an advocate for education, her focus on community collaborations has involved her with numerous volunteer opportunities, partnerships, and leadership roles. Iman is based in Trenton, NJ.Nohra is best known for founding the supplement drink company Jersey Pump. He eventually earned the "man of the year resiliency award" for his tenacity and vision after Hurricane Sandy destroyed his warehouse the day he was scheduled to launch. His strategic branding approach captured the attention of other companies and investors and after great success Nohra successfully sold the company. Dany is based in Bernardsville, NJ.For the complete speaker lineup, visit www.growthsuccesscon.com.These seasoned business experts will share their insights during the following panels:· The Shadow of Success: Getting Out of Your Own Way· Proven Strategies for Highly Successful Small Businesses· Build Your Brand, Grow Your Business· Creating a Recipe for Growth & SuccessBusiness Guru and best selling author Eric Taylor (also known as E.T.) will deliver the keynote address "Get Unstuck! Don't Get It Right Get It Done - How to Transform Your Business and Life Every Day," which will inspire attendees to embrace their personal brand, figure out what motivates them, and take a chance when others falter.Registration is now open, but space is limited. Register to today at growthsuccesscon.com. Sponsorships are still available, email staff[at]growthsuccesscon.com.Growth & Success Con (www.growthsuccesscon.com)offers the opportunity for entrepreneurs and small business owners to receive advice and learn strategies during a single day event on the most pressing business topics to grow their businesses and succeed in an ever-changing economic climate. Attendees of Growth & Success Con events receive practical guidance for applying the proven principles developed by a diverse group of experts that have been implemented to build their own businesses as well as their clients.Whether it's building customer loyalty, increasing sales, improving lead generation, or driving greater consumer engagement, Growth & Success Con is specifically designed to help attendees develop their audience. Attendees will learn how to build a success mindset, create brand awareness, improve sales strategies and develop better use of digital tools internally to drive more productive business outcomes.Growth & Success Con is sponsored by Mercer County Woman (media sponsor) and Social Quant (technology sponsor). Social Quant is designed to help you increase your leads and sales by helping you get more Twitter followers.For more information visit, www.growthsuccesscon.com