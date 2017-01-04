News By Tag
The FME World Tour is Coming to the UK, Australia & Singapore in 2017
Demonstrating the Magic of Transformation in a City Near You!
1Spatial is a Value-Added Reseller of FME and a Platinum Partner of Safe Software, enabling organisations to automate their processes, innovate and make their data smarter. Registration has opened today: www.1spatial.com/
Join us and become an FME Wizard! We'll be in a city near you on one of the following dates:
In the UK
· 14th March - Edinburgh
· 16th March - Leeds
· 21st March - Cardiff
· 23rd March –London
In Australia
· 21st March - Sydney
· 23rd March – Melbourne
In Singapore
· 16th March -Singapore
Safe's co-founder Dale Lutz says, "Organisations must start with accurate and validated data if they want to compete in today's data-heavy world. Only then can it be integrated with other data or environments. The FME World Tour provides a unique opportunity to get a magical insight into the benefits of FME. It's no illusion, making your data smarter is key to better understanding the world around us and improving decision-making"
Each event will include lots of networking opportunities using our own unique style, technical presentations and interactive sessions to fuel your imagination and plenty of business benefits. As always we welcome both new users and veterans of FME.
David Eagle, Managing Consultant, 1Spatial says, "Joining the FME World Tour is all about finding new ways to transform your data into useful information. We'll be holding technical demonstrations to show how you can improve your FME processes and our user stories will give real world examples of how FME has helped our customers to make their projects more efficient. The FME World Tour is always fun and interactive, so come and join us and speak to one of our FME Wizards to solve your data challenges".
Why Attend?
· Learn how the new capabilities in FME 2017 can help your workflows
· Build your FME skills through how-to and best practice sessions
· Get tips and practical ideas via presentations from FME users
· Receive technical assistance from our FME Certified Professionals
· Network with FME users from other organisations and the wider FME Community.
The FME World Tour caters for technical and non-technical delegates; wizards and muggles alike. There are deep-dive sessions for experienced FME users, but also sessions which are appropriate for people who are new to the technology. It's also an opportunity to review the latest capabilities of the new release. 1Spatial always presents the capabilities from a number of angles to ensure there is something for everyone.
Notes to Editors
About Safe Software and FME
Safe Software is the maker of FME and the pioneering global leader in spatial data transformation technology. FME empowers users to confidently transform data so it can be used and shared - where, when and how it's needed. Available in seven languages, FME's unmatched transformation capabilities and support for over 350 formats and countless applications enables you to quickly overcome data challenges so you can focus on your objectives. Discover why leading vendors and thousands of organizations worldwide rely on FME to quickly overcome barriers to using and sharing data. Visit www.safe.com.
About 1Spatial
1Spatial is the global leader in managing geospatial data. We make data smarter by making it more current, more complete and more consistent – ensuring decisions are always grounded in the best available information. Our unique, rules-based approach delivers enterprise-scale, cross-platform, automation to all stages of the data lifecycle. It builds confidence in the data while reducing the time and cost of stewardship. Our clients include utility and telecoms businesses, transport organisations, national mapping agencies and government departments. A leader in our field, we have over forty five years' experience and a record of continual innovation and development.
www.1spatial.com
To register go to the 1Spatial site www.1spatial.com/
For more press information contact
Mayra Cunningham, Mayra.cunningham@
Kate Warwick, kate.warwick@
End
