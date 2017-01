Macondo Art Exhibit to Honor Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Magical Realism

Multi-media selection of works by 12 artists from across North Carolina explores themes from One Hundred Years of Solitude.

“Macondo: A Journey Through Magical Realism.”

Rafael A. Osuba

Rafael A. Osuba

--in collaboration withis pleased to present a group exhibitionThis multi-media exhibit features the work of 12 artists responding to Nobel Laureate Gabriel García Márquez's literary masterpiece "100 Years of Solitude" in honor of the 50th anniversary of its publication.Co-curated by Rafael A. Osuba and Miguel Rojas-Sotelo, participating artists include: Nico Amortegui, Luis Ardila, Cornelio Campos, Ernesto Hernández, Socorro Hernandez-Hinek, Zonia Piedad Herrera León, Noe Katz, Sherri Leeder, Gustavo Leon, Roberto Negret, Saba Taj, and Antoine Williams. "Macondo: A Journey Through Magical Realism." will run from January 20, – March 10, 2017 with an opening reception Third Friday, January 20th from 6:30 - 9:00 p.m.At the Semans Gallery – Durham Arts Council located at 120 Morris St. in Downtown Durham.The DAC Pavilion continues the celebration of Latin American culture with live Colombian "Vallenato" music from Pavelid y su Grupo, and folkloric dance performances by Takiri Folclor Latino ("Takiri" in Qechua language means, "Who creates music and dance"). There will be a craft station to create yellow butterfly prints and paper folding projects (a reference to an ethereal symbol from the book)!The exhibit forms part of the– GABO a seven month long festival celebrating the 400 year anniversary ofIt is also the second year Artist Studio Project Collaborates with the Durham Arts Council whose mission is "to promote excellence in and access to the creation, experience, and active support of the arts for all people of the community."Opening Reception MACONDO – ART EXHIBIT, Food, Music and DanceJanuary 20, 2017 - 6:30 pmSemans Gallery – Durham Arts Council Located at: 120 Morris St. Downtown Durham 27701and open to the publicMACONDO ARTIST INFO AND PICS ( http://iamquixote.com/? p=2141 Contact Rafael A. Osuba, Artistic Director El Quixote Festival (919) 995-9763 / rafael.osuba@gmail.com - www.iamquixote.com Artist Studio Project: Promoting Art and Culture through collaborative projects.ASP is a collaborative of artists working to help promote each other's talents and art through various media forms. Artist studio project will team up artists on an intellectual endeavor that is creative in nature and by doing provide a platform to create by sharing knowledge, learning and building consensus. It is our belief that in particular, teams that work collaboratively can obtain greater resources, recognition and reward when facing competition for finite resources. Asp was created by Rafael A. Osuba.