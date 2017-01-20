 
Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
16151413121110

Macondo Art Exhibit to Honor Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Magical Realism

Multi-media selection of works by 12 artists from across North Carolina explores themes from One Hundred Years of Solitude.
 
 
“Macondo: A Journey Through Magical Realism.”
“Macondo: A Journey Through Magical Realism.”
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Artist Studio Project in collaboration with The Durham Arts Council is pleased to present a group exhibition "Macondo: A Journey Through Magical Realism." This multi-media exhibit features the work of 12 artists responding to Nobel Laureate Gabriel García Márquez's literary masterpiece "100 Years of Solitude" in honor of the 50th anniversary of its publication.
Co-curated by Rafael A. Osuba and Miguel Rojas-Sotelo, participating artists include: Nico Amortegui, Luis Ardila, Cornelio Campos, Ernesto Hernández, Socorro Hernandez-Hinek, Zonia Piedad Herrera León, Noe Katz, Sherri Leeder, Gustavo Leon, Roberto Negret, Saba Taj, and Antoine Williams. "Macondo: A Journey Through Magical Realism." will run from January 20, – March 10, 2017 with an opening reception Third Friday, January 20th from 6:30 - 9:00 p.m.
At the Semans Gallery – Durham Arts Council located at 120 Morris St. in Downtown Durham.

The DAC Pavilion continues the celebration of Latin American culture with live Colombian "Vallenato" music from Pavelid y su Grupo, and folkloric dance performances by Takiri Folclor Latino ("Takiri" in Qechua language means, "Who creates music and dance"). There will be a craft station to create yellow butterfly prints and paper folding projects (a reference to an ethereal symbol from the book)!

The exhibit forms part of the 2nd Annual El Quixote Festival – GABO a seven month long festival celebrating the 400 year anniversary of "El Quijote".

"This year we are proud to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the publication of ONE HUNDRED YEARS OF SOLITUDE, (Cien Años de Soledad) the master work of Nobel Laureate Gabriel García Marquéz (GABO), and one of the top 10 books ever written,​" said Rafael A. Osuba Founder of the El Quixote Festival who also serves as its Artistic Director.

It is also the second year Artist Studio Project Collaborates with the Durham Arts Council whose mission is "to promote excellence in and access to the creation, experience, and active support of the arts for all people of the community."

WHAT: Opening Reception MACONDO – ART EXHIBIT, Food, Music and Dance

WHEN: January 20, 2017 - 6:30 pm

WHERE: Semans Gallery – Durham Arts Council Located at: 120 Morris St. Downtown Durham 27701

COST: Free and open to the public

ARTIST INFO: MACONDO ARTIST INFO AND PICS (http://iamquixote.com/?p=2141)

MORE INFORMATION: Contact Rafael A. Osuba, Artistic Director El Quixote Festival   (919) 995-9763 / rafael.osuba@gmail.com - www.iamquixote.com

About ASP:
Artist Studio Project: Promoting Art and Culture through collaborative projects.
ASP is a collaborative of artists working to help promote each other's talents and art through various media forms. Artist studio project will team up artists on an intellectual endeavor that is creative in nature and by doing provide a platform to create by sharing knowledge, learning and building consensus. It is our belief that in particular, teams that work collaboratively can obtain greater resources, recognition and reward when facing competition for finite resources. Asp was created by Rafael A. Osuba.

Rafael A. Osuba
***@gmail.com
