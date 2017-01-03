Safe-T-Cover invited to San Antonio ABPA Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn.
- Jan. 9, 2017
- PRLog
-- Randy Holland is a consultant for Safe-T-Cover and will present to the American Backflow Prevention Association in San Antonio on enclosures, backflow installations and best practices. Mr. Holland has been a speaker at many events throughout the past few years and was last in San Antonio presenting to the ABPA in February. He excited to be welcomed back. The presentation will take place on January 12th at 7pm at the San Antonio Water System Headquarters. Engineers in other offices are welcome to join in via the broadcast feed and reach out to Mr. Holland and the rest of the Safe-T-Cover staff with questions or to request an in-person presentation for their branch. We are happy to present on and lead discussions on the dangers of below ground and indoor backflow intallations, the benefits of Municipal and Engineering Standard Details, and the future of enclosure markets.
This presentation was set up with the assistance of Hugh Cunningham, one of Safe-T-Cover's manufacturer's reps. Safe-T-Cover is a domestic manufacturer of industrial enclosures (http://www.safe-t-cover.com/enclosures
) for above-ground installations of backflow preventers, valves, and pump systems. With dozens of standard sizes and extensive custom enclosure design abilities, Safe-T-Cover has an equipment shelter solution for you.